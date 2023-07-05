Editor’s note: Chris Millspaugh, one of the funniest and most prolific Idaho Mountain Express columnists dating back to the early days of this 49-year-old newspaper, passed away in late June. The list of jobs Millspaugh held over his life as a Wood River Valley humorist is very long—nearly as long as the number of his acting and performing roles on a variety of Sun Valley stages. Millspaugh’s weekly columns were rib-tickling and memorable. With a light touch, he conveyed a commonality that resonated with readers. His view of the world was influenced by living and working here in the middle of Idaho at the Sun Valley Resort. Here is one of “Spa’s” best, first published in the Idaho Mountain Express Aug. 12, 1976, titled “Dempsey Dumpster Trash Bin.

Now, if you’re a regular, run-of-the-mill, average, typical, normal, middle-of-the-road American family and you fall in love with the Wood River Valley, and decide this is where you’re going to live, raise your family, make a stake, rest and settle down—you’re in trouble.

Sure, you might have a master’s degree in 16th century metaphysical poetry or speak 13 different languages, including Swahili. You might have been vice president of Xerox or the mayor of Cleveland or an Olympic gold medal winner in the javelin. All these varied backgrounds may make you eligible to make $2.35 an hour in Blaine County cleaning up in a chic restaurant for locals.

Load comments