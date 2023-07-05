Editor’s note: Chris Millspaugh, one of the funniest and most prolific Idaho Mountain Express columnists dating back to the early days of this 49-year-old newspaper, passed away in late June. The list of jobs Millspaugh held over his life as a Wood River Valley humorist is very long—nearly as long as the number of his acting and performing roles on a variety of Sun Valley stages. Millspaugh’s weekly columns were rib-tickling and memorable. With a light touch, he conveyed a commonality that resonated with readers. His view of the world was influenced by living and working here in the middle of Idaho at the Sun Valley Resort. Here is one of “Spa’s” best, first published in the Idaho Mountain Express Aug. 12, 1976, titled “Dempsey Dumpster Trash Bin.”
Now, if you’re a regular, run-of-the-mill, average, typical, normal, middle-of-the-road American family and you fall in love with the Wood River Valley, and decide this is where you’re going to live, raise your family, make a stake, rest and settle down—you’re in trouble.
Sure, you might have a master’s degree in 16th century metaphysical poetry or speak 13 different languages, including Swahili. You might have been vice president of Xerox or the mayor of Cleveland or an Olympic gold medal winner in the javelin. All these varied backgrounds may make you eligible to make $2.35 an hour in Blaine County cleaning up in a chic restaurant for locals.
Of course, I’m not talking to the people whose dad left them a condo and a Ferrari and $50,000 to invest, or the jet setters who play tennis all summer and ski all winter and are single and always have money. I’m talking about you people who have to work for a living.
To achieve my goal of settling here, I am now personally selling, singing, writing, cleaning and occasionally framing. I work about 1,700 hours a week and take home $87.50. But I’m not alone. The other day while emptying the garbage at the Village Center dumpster, I met two Ph.D.s, a jet pilot, a college professor and a former U.S. Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare—all dumping along with me.
We chatted a while about nuclear energy versus solar energy, shifted to critiquing Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s latest novel, and playfully debated the conflict in Angola when the jet pilot’s boss, who makes moccasins and beaded socks, hollered at us to break it up and get back to work. I know a guy who has a vocabulary of 37,000 words and his job is to announce food order numbers at the Cook House, “Number 84, your order is ready. Number 84—Number 41, pick up 41.”
But, who’s complaining? This is the greatest place to live in the world. Of course, I can’t go to Sun Valley too often for lunch—“Tuna sandwich and coffee, that’ll be $4.28.” And if I wanted to ski this winter, I’d have to mortgage my home and furniture for a lift ticket and equipment.
I don’t drive a Ferrari, but I do have a semi-reliable ’61 Econoline van with carpeted bumpers (I don’t want to hurt anyone), whose speedometer broke at 97,321 at 3 in the morning traveling through San Diego in the late summer of 1972.
Sure, you have to scrub a latrine for an hour-and-a-half to go to a movie, or sell 18 calculators to take the family to dinner, or make 150 cheeseburgers to buy a six pack of beer but, where else, I ask you, where else can you find such stimulating conversation around a Dempsey Dumpster trash bin?
