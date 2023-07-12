The United States Department of Agriculture recently proposed a rule to stop beef labeling fraud.

This is an important first step to address a problem with widespread negative ripple effects. Family ranchers like me are not the only folks impacted. Whether you are concerned about food safety, rural prosperity, corporate monopolies controlling our economy, or even climate change, this issue matters to you. Fraudulent food labeling harms everyone.

Currently, corporations can legally slap a “Product of USA” label on imported beef that was born, raised and slaughtered outside of the U.S. if it is repackaged on American soil. How is this blatant falsehood legal? It’s because four multinational corporations dominate 85% of the beef industry, and they use money, power and corrupt tactics to manipulate our laws.

Load comments