Idaho enjoyed outstanding superintendent leadership when I was in the midst of my work in Idaho education: Republican Jerry Evans, who represented Idaho public schools from 1979 to 1995, and Democrat Marilyn Howard, who served between 1998 and 2004.

Both superintendents guided Idaho public schools with common sense wisdom and a regard for the history of education in our state. Both earned the confidence of the state’s educators — classroom teachers, support professionals and administrators — even in stressful times, and even when education was underfunded.

Idaho is entering a new landscape with an unproven state superintendent, as well as a an unproven Legislature, the latter dominated by an extremist Republican Party.

Load comments