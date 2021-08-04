The article “Baldy gets a trim to improve forest health” (published July 23) perpetuates the Forest Service’s misleading and scientifically inaccurate “Forest Health” claims. Thinning out large trees and re-planting different species may open up skiable terrain but it will not make the forest more resilient, more resistant to disease or insect outbreaks or lessen the possibility of catastrophic wildfire.
Wildfire is driven by drought, high temperatures, low humidity and wind. The amount of fuel present is the least important factor. When optimum conditions exist, wildfire will burn through thinned forests. In a recent commentary, Jim Furnish, deputy chief of the USFS between 1999 and 2002, said that “a raging debate questions whether thoughtful logging can actually limit fire risk and severity by reducing fuels in advance. The Forest Service says emphatically, ‘yes,’ but anecdotal evidence yields troubling results throughout the fire-prone western United States.”
Opening the canopy by thinning out large trees exposes the forest floor to more sunlight, higher temperatures and greater wind penetration. This dries out soils and vegetation. More sunlight on the forest floor promotes growth of grasses, shrubs, and small trees, the very elements that initially carry a fire. The soil disturbance that occurs during thinning creates conditions favorable to invasive weeds and flammable grasses like cheatgrass. All of these factors act to increase fire danger. The money allocated for this project would have been better spent helping individuals and communities create defensible space immediately adjacent to vulnerable structures and towns.
Insect outbreaks tell a similar story. Insects causing damage in the forest are native and always present. Their populations rise and fall periodically. Outbreaks occur when trees are stressed and conditions favor their spread. The same is true of disease. A decade or so ago, we had a massive beetle outbreak in the Sawtooth Valley. For two to three years it was a hotspot on the Forest Service fire map. But the needles dropped, and as the trees fall and rot they provide critical nutrients for soil life and ultimately to the forest itself. Meanwhile, they provide habitat to wildlife. It is undeniable that forests are struggling, but claiming that insects were pushed towards Baldy by the past fires is disingenuous. Insect outbreaks, like fires, are natural events made worse by the prolonged drought, high temperatures and a rapidly changing climate. Changing the mix of species on a few hundred acres will do nothing to change this dynamic.
The unfolding climate catastrophe is driving dramatic changes to our environment. Fire and insect outbreaks are a harbinger of what is to come. We have no choice but to try and cope with the mess we’ve created. Active management may play a limited part in the solutions, but prominent restoration ecologists admit it is pure hubris to believe we are capable of actively managing entire ecosystems. The complexity is too great and the unintended consequences too unpredictable. To heal and restore our environment we must adjust our behavior to the realities of natural systems, not force nature to adjust to our imperfect ideas. Limited, linear solutions like thinning do not address this complexity and will inevitably fall short as other management practices have in the past. Even worse, these projects create the false hope that with a little tweak here or there we can continue to act as we always have. This is a false and dangerous belief, and it diverts our attention and money from addressing the difficult structural changes we must make to avoid the worst effects of climate change, which might, if we’re lucky, pull us back from the brink and really save the forests.
Kelley Weston lives in Hailey.
Here is the US leading scientist on this issue.
http://m.nautil.us/issue/104/harmony/whats-fueling-todays-extreme-fires
https://www.seattletimes.com/opinion/how-we-can-restore-forests-increase-fire-resilience-and-protect-communities/
Cedar creek fire time lapse photo of fire that is currently burning.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wayekdpndhq3te0/800.mp4?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/wdhev2lu3npz9v4/1130.mp4?dl=0
I am in the Methow Valley very near the Cedar Creek fire.
There is no question that the remediation efforts and thinning reduced efforts and slowed the advance of the fires.
Old burn scars proved to be containment features.
Im not really understanding your assertion that fuel loads dont matter.
The HUGE montana fire a hundred years ago occurred before climate change. Fire is a natural process, but we have options.
He didn`t assert fuel loads don`t matter. There is a thought that it`s a waste of money to thin forests as in catastrophic conditions as we now have a thinned forest will burn as well as a natural forest. And with wind the fire will travel faster in a thinned forest. And the brush and grass encouraged by thinning will provide fuel on the forest floor to also speed the spread. "Forest thinning" is a commercial cover to facilitate (old growth) logging.
Quoting from the article: " Wildfire is driven by drought, high temperatures, low humidity and wind. The amount of fuel present is the least important factor."
That is just plain wrong. Fuel is the most important element in fire. I just witnessed it. Once fire gets into high fuel loads even large retardent drops wont cool it. It is an out of control monster that you have to back off of.
A lot of research effort and money needs to be poured into nonflammable ground cover that our wild life can thrive in.
Invasive non native grasses such as cheatgrass are the problem. Thinning the forests means leaving the canopy of each tree free of the others. The thickets are the problem.
We are experimenting with native bunch grasses, clover mixes and other low shrub groundcovers that provide habitat but not are "grassoline", like cheat grass.
Cedar creek fire:
Past fuel treatments along the Chewuch River drainage near the Brevicomis cabins has helped lower fire intensity in this area. As you can see in this photo, the fire in this area is mostly a low intensity, ground fire backing towards the road similar to the effects of a prescribed fire. Firefighters are remaining vigilant in this area to maintain the progress made in structure protection.
With 741 million acres of forest in the US , you best get thinning. And when you`re done maybe we can use what`s left of the budget to address man-made climate change.
Kelly Weston: Superb piece. The notion that thinning will reduce, mitigate wildfires is a fantasy
Thank you Kelly for an incredibly well written and thought provoking article.
