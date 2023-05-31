The proposed “Jericho” development at the entrance to the Elkhorn Village pool, tennis courts, Wood River Jewish Community center, and the Sun Valley Elkhorn golf course is situated on the only remaining open green space in the Elkhorn core, and it is important that it be preserved or developed responsibly.

The proposed apartment structures are inherently (that is, irrespective of location) sterile, cold and arguably ugly. In Elkhorn they are particularly inappropriate. They deviate from the existing neighborhood in style, materials and design. As one of our architect neighbors aptly put it: “The proposal looks like massive filing cabinets and ignores the architectural style, fine details and materials of the neighborhood.” Even cities are starting to decry this bland, uniform architecture, according to the New York Times.

The proposed buildings suffer from flat roofs, rooftop decks and inexpensive materials. There are not, to our knowledge any large flat roof multi-family buildings in Elkhorn—all are pitched roofs and virtually all have ridge lines. Flat roof residential apartments may be appropriate in downtown Ketchum (where the comparables put forth by the developers are located), or in downtown Seattle or Portland. Not only are flat roofs architecturally inconsistent with the neighborhood, the developer is proposing to put decks on top of the roofs, with all the attendant railings, stair towers and clutter of residents’ possessions— garden furniture, umbrellas, kids’ toys, etc.

Load comments