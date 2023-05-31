The proposed “Jericho” development at the entrance to the Elkhorn Village pool, tennis courts, Wood River Jewish Community center, and the Sun Valley Elkhorn golf course is situated on the only remaining open green space in the Elkhorn core, and it is important that it be preserved or developed responsibly.
The proposed apartment structures are inherently (that is, irrespective of location) sterile, cold and arguably ugly. In Elkhorn they are particularly inappropriate. They deviate from the existing neighborhood in style, materials and design. As one of our architect neighbors aptly put it: “The proposal looks like massive filing cabinets and ignores the architectural style, fine details and materials of the neighborhood.” Even cities are starting to decry this bland, uniform architecture, according to the New York Times.
The proposed buildings suffer from flat roofs, rooftop decks and inexpensive materials. There are not, to our knowledge any large flat roof multi-family buildings in Elkhorn—all are pitched roofs and virtually all have ridge lines. Flat roof residential apartments may be appropriate in downtown Ketchum (where the comparables put forth by the developers are located), or in downtown Seattle or Portland. Not only are flat roofs architecturally inconsistent with the neighborhood, the developer is proposing to put decks on top of the roofs, with all the attendant railings, stair towers and clutter of residents’ possessions— garden furniture, umbrellas, kids’ toys, etc.
We are not arguing for architectural homogeneity and have no objection to the currently trendy “Mountain Modern” architectural style, but the proposed buildings do not even meet that aesthetic, which typically includes pitched roofs, natural stone, natural wood and natural (unfinished) metal. (See, for example, the townhomes next to Zenergy or the nearby Sunshine project under construction in Elkhorn.) The Jericho developer wants to say that the materials meet this standard, but they do not: the exposed materials are concrete, painted metal and Trex, a plastic composite. No natural stone, no natural wood, no unpainted metal.
The case for cheaper materials might be more compelling if this was intended as low income workforce housing, which it is not. It is intended as market rate rental housing for working professionals, at a rate of $4,000-$6,000 per month, so almost certainly not workforce housing. The developer says his target renters are professionals who make good money, but who nonetheless cannot afford to purchase a house here. He has said renters could be folks living in Seattle who want to work online here from time to time. (Of course he’s not guaranteeing the units will stay as rentals, so that could change at any time and the units could be sold off.)
The in-your-face design is exacerbated by minimal setbacks and open space, which contrasts with other nearby structures. The amount of parking is woefully inadequate given the occupancy numbers and the associated number of cars, motorcycles, campers, vans, etc. Parking at this location is already heavily stressed by competing demand from the Jewish Community Center, Village pool, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and golf course.
The developer should not benefit from an inappropriate, incompatible design at the expense of the neighborhood, whose ambiance and property values would be adversely affected. Aesthetically, the design would create an eyesore, and functionally it would create serious parking problems and congestion for users of the various Elkhorn amenities.
The developer’s plans are scheduled to be presented to the Sun Valley City Council soon. Please attend in person or by Zoom to express your views.
Andy Chenoweth and Jeanne McGinnis live in Sun Valley.
