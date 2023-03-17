It’s easy sport for politicians to complain about Washington, D.C. After all, D.C. is where so many ill-advised ideas are dreamt up and put into federal law, regulation or judicial opinion. It’s much more difficult to find examples of federal overreach that everyone can agree on. The Lava Ridge Wind Project, however, is one such example.

Out-of-state financiers and federal regulators plan to move forward with the construction of a massive wind turbine farm. If approved by federal regulators, the Lava Ridge Wind Project will place 400 turbines across 75,000 acres of public land. At full capacity, the Lava Ridge Wind Project would be one of the largest wind farms in the United States—dwarfing nearly all other comparable projects.

The project is being pushed by a New York-based company. Their view is to use Idaho’s lands and natural resources for the benefit of consumers in far-off Malibu or San Francisco, California. That’s right: Current Idaho industries that use these public lands—including dairymen, ranchers, farmers and sportsmen—will have their productive economic activities pushed aside so the 1% can continue living the California lifestyle, while claiming to be climate change “neutral.”

Load comments