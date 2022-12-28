As parents, it goes without saying that one of our primary objectives is to do what’s best for our children. We strive to protect their health and well-being. We encourage participation in sports, the arts, or other activities to give their lives balance, joy and the opportunity to connect with peers.

It’s no different when it comes to their education. We assist with their homework or school projects. We play an active role with teachers to help our sons or daughters achieve academically, grow and ultimately to begin thinking about their lives after high school – in other words, what they want to be when they grow up.

For my husband and me, doing what’s best for our children has included saving for their postsecondary education. Our thinking behind this was to give them some financial footing, some security that would allow them to pursue their higher education dreams while avoiding the burdensome student debt impacting so many graduates these days.

