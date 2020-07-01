On May 19, the Hailey City Council in a Zoom meeting voted to approve another massive development project with virtually all associated future costs becoming the burden of taxpaying property owners, those on limited, fixed incomes possibly being taxed out of their homes, forced to subsidize real estate developers, the only interests that Hailey leadership has represented for the past decade.
The city of Hailey will be going broke in the next couple of years, and coming to taxpayers to provide a bailout for their poor decisions with a levy or bond issue. An attempt will be made to attribute this desperate financial reality entirely to the pandemic. That will simply be another in the endless campaign of lies and deceit necessary when you normalize the systematic corruption of process in the service of greed.
With three annexations and the Sunbeam project, Hailey’s coffers should be overflowing from the millions in fees responsibly determined by legitimate processes honestly observed by leadership, then collected from developers to support city operations and administration and to pay for future upgrades to city infrastructure. After former City Councilwoman Carol Brown left, all honesty and responsibility, critical components of integrity, were completely abandoned to accommodate developers.
According to a story in the Mountain Express, the developer’s attorney, Ed Lawson said, “The traffic impacts are negligible. There are no material adverse impacts on the level of service at any intersection.” I call bull pucky! With a buildout of 145 houses and figuring that most dwellers have two cars (total 290) plus all the construction traffic, there will be significant impact. Was a traffic study done? I recall the amount of concern about traffic when Old Cutter’s and Quigley Farms were in the planning stages. As far as Lawson’s saying, “And there has been no substantial public opposition to the project,” one online commenter noted that when there are no public hearings due to the lockdown, it’s hard to gauge the opposition.
Allowing developers to dictate the terms in negotiations rather than negotiating in the best interests of the city and her citizens has been a part of the profit-privatized, risk-socialized exploitation of taxpayers forced to subsidize real estate development interests. The entire water right rather than 30 acre-feet should have been required for approval. Mayor Martha Burke and a neophyte council were too easily played for fools by a developer, with a huge assist from the Community Development Department willingly participating.
With regard to public participation in decisions that have already been made, what’s the point? In August 2017, Hailey resident Catherine Sullivan purchased the entire inside of the front page of the Mountain Express to excoriate the former mayor for his “cruel, arrogant, entitled, bully” behavior at a Colorado Gulch meeting drawing a huge crowd of concerned citizens. Majority-opposition citizens attending the Quigley Farms charade labeled it a farce. A local contractor wrote a letter to the editor after being insulted by the former mayor, reminding him that he is supposed to be listening to the citizens who pay the bills. For a decade, he aggressively engineered an agenda representing exclusively development interests, rendering public participation and comment irrelevant. Then the former mayor writes a letter to the editor wondering why there is no public participation—the narcissist disturbed at losing his captive audience, apparently too clueless to connect the dots.
After dedicating $40,000 to design a $1.5 million Town Square with no financing, on a tiny lot the city doesn’t yet own, and hiring a resiliency coordinator, the “If you dream big, anything can happen” in a few weeks became “The budget is tight.” I was surprised the former mayor didn’t swallow his tongue and snap his neck at that reversal.
Just vote “no” on all future levy requests, and force the city to make the same difficult decisions the rest of us will be making living within our means.
William Hughes is a resident of Hailey.
