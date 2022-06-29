I never expected to see such a grave rollback of our rights in the 21st Century. I am shocked that young Americans just lost rights that their parents were guaranteed and for which their grandparents fought.
Friday’s decision overturns 50 years of established reproductive freedoms and starts the clock on a terrifying countdown here in Idaho. In 30 short days, a trigger law banning safe and legal abortions will go into effect, stripping away Idahoans’ reproductive rights. This law is especially cruel because it only applies to those who don’t have the resources to find a way around it. People with means will be able to flee the state to receive abortion care, while Idahoans facing low wages, including a disproportionate share of people of color, will face involuntary pregnancy.
Roe v. Wade protected our state from the most extreme positions of its Republican lawmakers. Idahoans are losing this protection just as the Republican supermajority is becoming increasingly radicalized. The Idaho Republican Party platform seeks to completely eliminate access to abortion care, even in the tragic cases of rape and incest. We have seen Republican legislators bring bills that would put patients on trial for murder if they receive abortions. We must brace for more extreme measures to follow this ban.
Taking away the right to a safe and legal abortion is only the beginning. Access to different types of birth control and in vitro fertilization are now at risk, as well as other freedoms based on our right to privacy.
Idahoans can no longer rely on the courts to protect their rights. The only way we can win back our reproductive rights is by electing Democrats across the state.
Idaho Democrats will continue to fight for the reproductive rights and freedoms of all Idahoans for as long as it takes. We stand with the majority of Idahoans who believe people should have access to all of the reproductive health care options available, including abortion.
Lauren Necochea is the head of the Idaho Democratic Party.
