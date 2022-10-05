We are writing this as Ketchum residents, and not in our official capacities on the City Council. The rising costs and lack of alternatives to receiving U.S. mail are concerning to us, especially when our neighbors are getting their mail delivered for free. We call on our community to ask for clear answers from the U.S. Postal Service as to why our residents and businesses do not qualify for a free post office box (under the Group E exemption of Section 508-4.5 of the U.S. Postal Service manual) when home and business delivery is not available.
In the Express’s Sept. 28 article, Ketchum Postmaster John McDonald claimed that since “the city said that they didn’t want [home delivery], it was determined by headquarters that the [Group E] exemption does not come into play.” This apparently occurred in 1998.
Who at the city of Ketchum said that they did not want home delivery a quarter century ago? Was it the mayor? A City Council vote? A referendum by the public? There are no ordinances barring delivery in the city, and we have found no record of a public referendum. An undefined reference to “the city” not wanting mail delivery many years ago should not be controlling over the plain language of the U.S. Postal Service manual, which grants exemptions to P.O. box fees when there is no delivery. Particularly in light of the passage of so much time, and the many changes our community has experienced since 1998.
