When I came to the Idaho Statesman as opinion page editor in 1999, it was suggested that I read a special section that the editorial department did on dam breaching. It was a gold-standard argument for saving salmon – the kind of effort that gets a Pulitzer Prize.

As the Statesman saw it, breaching the four dams on the lower Snake River was the only practical way that salmon could survive and the writers outlined a compelling case. The environmental, economic and scientific reasons clearly were on the side of breaching the dams.

Keep in mind, that was 24 years ago. The debate was raging long before that, and it continues today – without much movement in either direction. The groups that were for it decades ago are still for it, and those who have been opposed are still opposed. Most of Idaho’s congressional delegation and state officials were – and still are – adamantly opposed to breaching. Predictably, conservationists and tribes favor it.

