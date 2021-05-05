In April, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 51, a bill to make the District of Columbia a state. Unfortunately, this bill passed the House on a party-line vote of 216-208 and has now been sent to the Senate, where I can only hope the bill will be met with enough opposition to fail.
I have many concerns with the recent push to make Washington, D.C. the 51st U.S. state. The District of Columbia was expressly created as neutral ground for states to enjoy equal representation in federal government. At its core, H.R. 51 ignores essential constitutional limitations placed by the Framers to guarantee that all states, large and small, have fair footing on the federal level.
Proponents of the legislation argue that residents of Washington, D.C. lack federal representation. However, D.C. residents already have the right to vote in federal and District elections and
have adequate representation in the federal government, with three electoral votes and one delegate in the House of Representatives—more representation than any other city in America. The Framers rightly believed that no one state should have control of the seat of the federal government, and H.R. 51 would unjustly circumvent this intent at the expense of every other state in the Union.
Whatever the goal of H.R. 51, it is clearly not a serious attempt at legislating but rather another partisan messaging bill aimed at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s base. The reality is that even if H.R. 51 were to become law, admitting D.C. as the 51st state requires much more than a vote in Congress. Achieving statehood would also require the repeal of the 23rd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which specifically prohibits Washington, D.C. from becoming a state. Additionally, a new amendment allowing states to be created from federal districts would also have to be passed.
Ultimately, this legislation would provide a single new state with an unjust federal advantage. D.C. statehood would disrupt the careful balance of power envisioned by the Framers, something I, a Representative from the state of Idaho, cannot in good conscience support. Instead of spending precious legislative time voting on partisan bills that will likely never become law, it is my hope that House Democrats will work with Republicans to address our nation’s failing infrastructure, create jobs, and complete our annual appropriations work on time.
Republican Rep. Mike Simpson represents Idaho’s 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He lives in Blackfoot.
It's unpatriotic and self-serving to oppose statehood for our fellow US citizens in D.C. There was a time Idaho was not a state. Our time came and now it is time for DC residents.
The US Constitution prevents D.C. from becoming a State. The founding father recognized the problem , that's why they wrote it in. Also one State can not tell another State what to do.
Here! You can read it for the first time:
Section 1
The District constituting the seat of Government of the United States shall appoint in such manner as Congress may direct:
A number of electors of President and Vice President equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives in Congress to which the District would be entitled if it were a State, but in no event more than the least populous State; they shall be in addition to those appointed by the States, but they shall be considered, for the purposes of the election of President and Vice President, to be electors appointed by a State; and they shall meet in the District and perform such duties as provided by the twelfth article of amendment.
Section 2
The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
...Amendment that precludes statehood for D.C. saying so is a repeal of the amendment is nonsense.
Virginia and Maryland ceded land to the federal government and the District’s boundaries were formally drawn in 1791, District residents continued to vote for members of the House representing Virginia and Maryland. There is precedent for residents of the District being represented in Congress without it resulting in irreparable harm to the republic.
There is nothing in the 23 rd Amendm
"Representative from the state of Idaho, cannot in good conscience support."
Republican have a conscience?
Salmon, Mike, think salmon.
Yes
DC has a higher population than Wyoming. Admit it Mike, you just don’t want to give all those people of color who live there equal representation.
