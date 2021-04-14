At the monthly meeting of the Wood River Fire & Rescue commissioners on March 17, four representatives of Croy Canyon and western Hailey presented their concerns regarding the proposed campground in Croy Canyon. They represented over 90 other property owners in this canyon. They discussed many different concerns, several of which were wildlife impact, noise from generators, traffic, light pollution and, most relevant to the WRFR commissioners, the concern about fire danger.
Wood River Fire & Rescue has jurisdiction and responsibility for fire suppression on this and surrounding properties. Thirty-three campsites are proposed with no onsite water. The “dishwashing station” would not serve to extinguish any campfires on the property. The idea that posting a “no fires or campfires” sign would deter campers from lighting their campfire/cooking fire/bonfire/baerbecue is not realistic. Campers come to the mountains and expect to have campfires. Generators, motorcycles, ATVs, fireworks, smoking and safety chains from camper trailers are all sources of ignition that would be introduced into this very arid environment.
This property is obviously a choke point for Croy Canyon. Much of the year it is the only way in or out for residents. Should fire erupt at the mouth of Croy, asking residents, many with livestock, to take Rock Creek out with horse trailers is not realistic. Evacuation of the 90-plus property owners plus the 33 campers (also possibly with trailers) over the Bullion Street bridge while multiple fire apparatus come across the bridge in the other direction is a recipe for disaster. One camper panicking and blocking that bridge will doom all the residents and their livestock and preclude any fire suppression to take place.
The exposure for wildfire in this area is extreme. Dry sage, willows in the river bottom, cottonwood trees and dry grasses with almost no access for fire apparatus is more than concerning. If this campground is constructed there will be wildfire originating often from the site.
We have worked diligently to staff our district with four on duty at all times. The two-person crew, responding from our Hailey station, would be overwhelmed immediately with access, evacuation and extinguishment by a fire in this proposed location.
We, as Wood River Fire & Rescue commissioners, cannot condone construction of this campground in any manner. In the strongest of terms, we suggest this not move forward and other sites be considered. Our constituents and the citizens of Hailey expect us to make good decisions for their safety and well-being. This campground proposal is a terrible idea in every respect.
Jay Bailet is the chairman, Dennis Kavanagh is the secretary and Steven Garman is the treasurer of Wood River Fire & Rescue.
Make it a fire free campground.
Rumor has it, It would disqualify the project for an Idaho Grant (for campgrounds).
The Hailey Green Belt (Wood River Land Trust), with no Fire Wise Planning nor Fuels Reduction Program has become a Wildfire Corridor threating Croy Canyon and West Hailey. The Chamber`s (proposed) Campground would only serve as an irresponsible and needless threat to property, livestock, wildlife and human life during a Mega Drought with forecasts of the hottest seasons on record with historic wildfire potential.
Let them drive right through Hailey. They can go up north, nothin’ flammable up there. Right? F-it. Seems as though people aren’t going to follow simple laws anyway. Who cares if it burns north , south, east or west.
