As many of the programs authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill expire this year, it is time to write a new Farm Bill. Throughout my time in Congress, I have greatly valued opportunities to work for Idahoans to help shape past Farm Bills to ensure federal farm policy best empowers Idaho production. I am looking to Idaho agriculture to once again share your input on what federal farm policies are working and what policies need fine-tuning in the upcoming Farm Bill discussions.

Agriculture production is central in Idaho, where farmers and ranchers put food on our tables, support local jobs and meet an ever-increasing demand for food. Idaho’s 25,000 farms and ranches maintain Idaho’s ranking in the top ten in the nation in 30 agricultural commodities, according to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) statistics. Further, the ISDA reports, agriculture and food processing generate 17% of Idaho’s total economic output in sales, accounting for nearly $20 billion in agriculture cash recipes and processed food and beverage sales in 2020.

As food demands increase with rising world populations, we continue to ask farmers and ranchers to essentially produce more with less. They are asked to meet these demands while pressure on land and water use, input costs, inflation impacts, the farm labor crisis, regulatory changes and other requirements are also escalating. The Farm Bill provides important tools producers in Idaho and across the nation need as they continue to face a challenging farm economy while ensuring the continuation of important research, promotion and conservation programs.

