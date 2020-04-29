We are now at a point where we must consider opening up our economy and social life in a responsible way. A way that reassures those concerned over the resurgence of the virus, while allowing others to put food on the table. A way that restores our lives and livelihoods, while managing the risk COVID presents.
We want to plot a way forward that is sympathetic to our well-being. A way that encourages connection and collaboration, and a way that allows us to share smiles and laughter. Most of all, we want to take the path that maximizes our individual and collective happiness in a safe and responsible manner.
Here are three tactics that cost us nothing but bring great benefit:
Tactics: Distance, Masks and Personal Responsibility
Tactic 1: Stay socially connected while maintaining a safe distance
We are social beings; we have to stay connected and we have to do it in a safe way. Our first tactic is maintaining a safe physical distance while staying connected to our family, friends and neighbors. In fact, more important than ever, physical limitation should not put a limit on your creativity to connect with those needing to hear from you most.
Tactic 2: Don’t mask the facts – but do wear a mask
Wearing a facemask in public is a good idea, even if it’s a homemade mask. They are better at keeping you from infecting other people than they are at keeping you from being infected. Masks also help remind you not to touch your face. They are no guarantee of safety and still require us to keep a safe distance.
Tactic 3: Lead by example – personal responsibility for you own protection
Everyone has to continue to do their part, and personal responsibility is of paramount importance. Those in a high-risk demographic, or more vulnerable because of pre-existing conditions, must take additional precautions to stay safe.
Trials: Curbside, Construction and Safe Business Practices
Trials are underway to conduct business operations in a safe and responsible manner. Curbside operations allow some businesses to get going, while construction standards have been adopted for all projects in Ketchum. As we go forward, we ask all businesses to think about plans for operating in a manner that allows for the resumption of activities, while reassuring their clients and customers they are adopting safe protocols.
Tribulations: Fear, Finances and Flexibility
COVID has brought great fear to our community—fear of infection, fear for our finances and fear for our livelihood. While we are now seeing encouraging health data, there is also the fear we may see a return to the days of March if we don’t maintain the status quo. Yet we also know we cannot survive if we stay paralyzed; we must move forward. Our approach to addressing this fear is to stay nimble, be prepared to change course, constantly monitor the situation and be responsive to any new information that comes our way. This approach will allow us to move forward in a flexible and responsible manner.
Empathy, Encouragement and Hope
There is no diminishing the very real hardships and heartache being experienced by so many during this challenging time. Everyone has been infected or affected in some way. Some may be immune from the disease, but no one is immune from its effect on our livelihood and wellbeing. What is apparent is how our community, and many communities around the nation, have pulled together to face this challenge. The virus knows no borders, yet there is no limit on the resolve seen around the world to confront this challenge.
As we rise to the challenge and come through this, I believe this experience will lead to a powerful and positive change in our behavior. I believe it will lead to more humility, more empathy and more gratitude for the company of those around us. I believe that health and humanity will take center stage in policies for the future. And my hope is that the pain of illness and loss of others are eased as we forge a kinder future. #KetchumKind
OK OK Mayor Vaughn. We'll get back in the water already! Any regrets or re-do's will lie solely upon your shoulders. And then you'll probably get re-elected anyway. #strangerthanfiction
Expel all virus vacationers and #ketchumkind their butts back home . Enforce upon them the mandatory in place order that the Governor has demanded . All our hard work is getting soiled by these selfish idiots . No more community spread please .
why is the death rate in Germany so low ?
look to what Sweden did
