Each month, many contentious issues fill our Blaine County School District board meeting agenda. Few are as contentious as changing the school calendar. We are currently engaged in this process and have received hundreds of emails detailing the concerns of parents, many on the topic of a potential early Wednesday release for students across the district.

We received one public comment that especially stood out to me: “The marginal value the change [early Wednesday release] might provide is not worth the chaos it will cause for working parents.”

I would like to communicate “the why” behind this proposed change. For me, the expected value of the early Wednesday release is transformational, not marginal.

