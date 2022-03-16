As both a parent of a transgender teen and a former resident of Ketchum, a place I love and thought I might return to as a retiree one day, I am deeply saddened and angered by the state’s effort to criminalize healthcare for transgender teens. The ignorance (which is willful) and lack of empathy is astonishing, though not unexpected in this Republican-led state. Like abortion rights, we see once again the efforts of so-called individual rights champions trying to control the autonomy over one’s own body. The fact that the law may fail on legal grounds is of little consolation to those feeling the sting of this transphobic hysteria.
The transgender minority is not as small as you may think. The science is getting firmer by the day that gender and genitals form at different stages and in different parts of the body during gestation and can be inconsistent with each other. In addition, there are myriad forms and combinations of chromosomes and genitalia that defy the societal, binary-only expected results. Indeed, many children are arbitrarily assigned a sex because the genitals at birth don’t clearly indicate male or female.
I currently live in Massachusetts, where most people embrace science and reason, rather than succumb to fear and ignorance in creating public policy (ok, there was that whole Salem witches thing, but that’s a long time ago and I digress). It’s a learning curve, and yes, we don’t yet know everything. The transgender community, however, has the highest rates of depression and suicide, and thus it’s important to understand this health issue. They aren’t freaks. They aren’t damaged. They are just people on a spectrum, like the rest of us, who are equally smart and capable of contributing to society. They didn’t choose these characteristics any more than you chose your skin color or your shoe size. Massachusetts has health-care centers dedicated to helping transgender people come out of the dark and shed the shame imposed on them by society so that they can live normal, productive lives. I hope the good people of Idaho will not continue down its current path.
Clear categories of people are convenient, but not necessary, and certainly not reality. I ask that you please take the time to better educate yourself. Nature creates us all in a beautiful array of diversity. It is this very diversity that makes for a rich and vibrant society.
Former Ketchum resident Jim Briggs lives in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
You raise very good issues, but we must differentiate between a biological situation and a psychological situation. Our bill here in Idaho strives to protect children from arbitrary sex changes (via surgery and/or hormone therapy) when they are minors. Even the treatment recommendations for the condition of your child is debated among specialists, many of whom now favor waiting until the child is an adult and can determine their own course of action versus what their parents want. We all have compassion and understanding for the challenges of sex identification. However, it is also imperative that we protect children from the abuse of misguided doctors and parents. Protect the children until they are adults and can decide for themselves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In