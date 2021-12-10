For those who celebrate Christmas, this is peak tree-decorating time, a joyous part of the season when families wrap a technically dead and highly flammable fir tree in cheap electrical wires while arguing over ornament placement.
As the experience can be stressful, I come to you with a calming message: You’re doing it wrong.
Proper Christmas tree decoration is an art form, and the only true practitioner of this art is me. How do I know this?
It’s simple: In 2017, the Chicago Tribune ran a column declaring me “the arbiter of Christmas decorating excellence.” The fact that I wrote the column is entirely irrelevant to the accuracy of the declaration.
At the time I noted, accurately, that “my decorating technique, color choices and ornament placement are unassailable. Yours, on the other hand, are extremely assailable. In fact, if you’d like, I’ll gladly come to your home and assail all relevant décor.”
I stand by those words, as does the Chicago Tribune, thus making them factual and making me the world’s leading expert on Christmas tree trimming. I don’t make the rules, I just live by them.
Fortunately, I’m a generous artist, and today I will detail the path to a perfectly decorated tree. By following each step, you, too, will be able to smugly roll your eyes at whatever mess of a tree your friends and family members manage to bonk up, knowing yours is far superior. (Being quietly judgmental is a key part of any holiday season.)
So let’s begin:
1) Procure a real Christmas tree. Artificial trees may look fine, but they lack the necessary elements of festive danger a (formerly) live tree presents. Before the decorating process begins, you want to experience the joy of selecting which dead tree you will pay roughly the price of a used 2011 Volvo XC-90 to bring into your home. Once inside, you should savor the tree’s lack of stability and rejoice in the fact that its trunk bends at a previously unnoticed 45-degree angle, requiring hours of base adjustment to achieve anything close to proper alignment and establishing a looming fear that it will tip over and kill the cat.
Equally important here is the flammability factor. It’s a documented fact that a Christmas tree loses 110% of its moisture 12 seconds after entering a home. And while the 15,000 lights you nestle into its crisp needles look lovely, the thought that one of those strands is patched with electrical tape and dates back to the late 1980s sticks in your mind just enough to keep you awake at night, wondering if you should’ve invested $87 to buy a new 50-light strand from that guy on eBay who bought up all the Christmas lights, jacked up the prices and will soon be retiring to Tahiti.
2) Speaking of lights, you need lights. Lots of them. Wrapping a recently executed fir tree in an overwhelming number of small colorful light is a necessary way of saying, “Nice job on the tree design there, God. I’m just gonna jazz it up a little because, if we’re being honest, it wasn’t your best work. Three out of five stars, tops.”
When it comes to lights, a good rule of thumb is to always buy five more boxes than you think you will need, because you will inevitably need at least seven more boxes. A trip to the store to buy additional lights is not something you can avoid. Don’t even try. Become one with the Christmas spirit, put the lights on and then pretend to be surprised when you’re a couple strands short. This is known as “holiday fun.”
Light placement and color choices are of the utmost importance, and there is only one approach: You wrap white lights tightly around the interior of the tree, then you generously and evenly wrap multicolor lights around the branches, moving from the outer tips inward toward the white lights.
Any other arrangement of lights gives you a garbage Christmas tree. If you use all white lights, everyone knows you’re trying to be fancy. If you use all multicolor lights, everyone knows you lack the ambition to properly illuminate the interior of the tree.
How do I know this is right? Because that’s the way my mom did it. Are you going to tell me, right here in the midst of the holiday season, that my mom is wrong? Didn’t think so.
3) The penultimate step is hanging the ornaments. If you have children, you might be inclined to let them decide where certain ornaments should go. You absolutely must not give in to that inclination.
Children are horrendous at ornament placement, likely because the “holiday aesthetic” portion of their brains is not fully formed. If you allow them to make important decisions like this, you’ll invariably wind up saying something like: “Really, Tommy? You’re putting that 6-inch finger-painted nightmare of a candy cane you made in kindergarten in prime front-tree real estate and hanging the Christopher Radko Santa Claus ornament in the back? GO TO YOUR ROOM!”
It’s simple: The nicest ornaments go in the front, the sort-of-nice-but-not-great ornaments go on the sides and the crummy ornaments (lookin’ at you, Tommy) go in the back where they can think about their failures in life. A Christmas tree is a plutocracy. Get used to it.
4) The final step, of course, is placing a star or other decorative topper on the highest point of the tree. It won’t fit at first, because measuring ahead of time is anti-Christmas. So you’ll have to use clippers or a small saw to make adjustments, at which point the tree will nearly tip over and achieve its dream of squishing the cat, one strand of lights in the middle will burn out and Tommy’s stupid candy cane ornament will fall off and not break, because that thing is never going away.
Once the topper is secured, probably by cutting a whole in the ceiling, you are done and can enjoy a perfect, Rex-Huppke-approved Christmas tree.
You’re welcome.
Rex Huppke is a columnist for The Chicago Tribune.
