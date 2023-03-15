Foresters and other proponents of logging assert that our forests are “unhealthy” and require active management to fix them.

However, it is a self-serving perspective. In reality our forests ecosystems are exceptionally healthy. They are adjusting to the ongoing drought and higher temperatures that are stressing trees and causing mortality in some not adapted to current climatic conditions.

The ongoing drought across the West is the most severe in 1,200 years. Extreme drought drives all other mortality factors. Climate factors make some trees more vulnerable to insects or disease and contribute to large wildfires.

