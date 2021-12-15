Call on Ketchum to limit short-term rentals
While there are many potential solutions to Ketchum’s housing crisis, the signatories of this letter would like to call attention to a major contributing factor to our housing crisis: short-term rentals. We call on Mayor Neil Bradshaw to confront this issue head on by seeking to limit short-term rentals.
What are the impacts of short-term rentals (or STRs) on the local housing market?
STRs reduce the supply of available housing for locals. In 2017, there were an estimated 471 STRs, according a city study on STRs. Today, the city of Ketchum believes there are as many as 900 in a town with 2,800 residents. From 2010 to 2018, the number of rental units in Ketchum decreased by over 40% according to SVED.
STRs increase the demand for available housing. Working families need to compete with investors and wealthy second home owners, both of whom can offset high purchase prices with the income from STRs. This leads to STRs driving up housing prices to levels locals can’t compete with. This was a conclusion from the 2017 study conducted by the city of Ketchum.
STRs make orders of magnitude more than long-term rentals, incentivizing landlords to convert long-term rentals to STRs. The median nightly rate for STRs is $350, according to AirDNA.
STRs at current levels are not necessary to sustain a healthy level of tourism. Our hotel occupancy rates are relatively low. In 2019, the occupancy rate for Ketchum hotels averaged just 40%, peaking at 71% in July according to SVED.
While we believe STRs are a problem, we would like to make a distinction: renting a primary residence for short periods is not our concern and, in fact, can help offset the cost of housing for local residents. We are also not proposing a ban on non-owner occupied STRs, but reasonable limits, to bring tourism back into equilibrium with local housing needs.
What should the city do?
STRs need to be limited following the model of Sandpoint, Idaho. The legal risks are far outweighed by the potential impact on current and future local housing stock a limitation would have. Losing a legal challenge here would only strengthen the case for changing Idaho state law, in collaboration with other resort communities around the state that are similarly impacted by STRs.
STRs need to be taxed more heavily, both to disincentivize STRs, and to capture some of the revenue from this lucrative market. Proceeds should be put towards affordable housing solutions. Options such as increasing the LOT tax which will affect hotels or increasing cost of business licenses, should be explored.
STRs compete with hotels and should be held to the same fire and safety standards. Enforcing the existing fire and safety code would remove many older condos from the STR market, as the costs to comply would be prohibitive. Existing ordinances, which prohibit STRs in the avalanche zone, also need to be enforced.
The city needs to take concrete and transparent steps to change Idaho state law, allowing Ketchum to regulate and limit STRs.
We call on Mayor Bradshaw to acknowledge the detrimental impact of STRs on our housing market and to act swiftly to limit them, following in the footsteps of Sandpoint.
Nathan Harvill, Executive Director of the Blaine County Housing Authority
Liz Keegan, Vice-Chair, BCHA
Kris Gilarowski, Organizer of Occupy Ketchum Town Square
Perry Boyle, former candidate, Ketchum Mayor
Gwen Raney, former candidate, Ketchum City Council
Reid Stillman, former candidate, Ketchum City Council
Kingsley Murphy, local business owner
Wolfgang Dieterich, Founder of www.AirbnbKills5B.com
As employers are gleaning huge profits from Idaho`s labor force would it not be just to ask them to provide housing (or compensation) for their employees?
....rentals in Ketchum just transfer the issue to Hailey?
Are we throwing the baby out with the bath water? Can we have both ST rentals and work force housing together? Would tightened controls of rentals destroy a viable cottage industry and point renters toward hotels? Why is the issue of local wage minimums not a part of the equation? Would restrictions on renals
In an ideal world sure, there would be enough housing to go around for both short and long term rentals. We don't live in that world.
I don't think anyone is proposing "destroying" the STR market, we are talking about finding an equilibrium that balances local housing needs with tourism.
Condos, in residential zones, that used to house local residents, exist today. Building new units is a part of the answer, but those new units are 2 years out at least. Our hotels have capacity to house all the tourists this town needs. Why not use local housing for locals?
Raising local wages will not solve this. because local wages will never be able to compete with outside demand for second homes and STRs. People in cities who work in tech and finance simply make more money. We need barriers between those sources of demand and local workers. Limits on STRs and deed restrictions are all part of the answer.
