Upon reading “Idaho Republicans Build With Cheap Bricks” I felt compelled to respond to Mr. Cornforth’s March 31 opinion piece.
Cheap bricks, good bricks is a great analogy. Mr. Cornforth is a good storyteller. Unfortunately, he writes more fiction than fact.
The COVID outbreak in the Legislature referenced by Mr. Cornforth was six cases. I applaud legislative leadership for recognizing COVID for what it is, evaluating risk, informing legislators of the risk and allowing them to individually decide what is best for themselves and others in the Capitol. Conservatives realize that Idahoans are independent, resourceful and capable of assessing personal risk for COVID. With six members testing positive, leadership chose to recess two weeks, allowing time to alleviate the problem.
Mr. Cornforth seems to assert that Republicans are responsible for sending Idaho college graduates to other states to seek jobs. The fact is that the free market determines where jobs are available. While serving on JFAC (Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee), I learned that most Idaho graduates seek jobs in Idaho first. Disproving Mr. Cornforth’s allegation, one reason that few out-of-state graduates move to Idaho is the success of the Idaho Legislature in partnership with colleges and universities. Their concerted effort seeks to provide degrees and skills Idaho businesses need to be successful so Idaho youth can remain in Idaho.
Mr. Cornforth states, “A radical decline in support for education is just one way that Idaho decision-makers harm our present and future.” He provides no facts or evidence to support an emotionally charged assertion. The only “radical decline in support of education” is the continual pressure by the liberal left for the last seven months to keep schools closed across the nation. School-age children are the least affected by COVID and, in many ways, the most affected by these closures. Depression, suicide, obesity and dismal performance in education affects these kids now and, for some, years to come. Indeed, some studies show children at home were exposed to and infected by COVID at higher rates than those in schools.
Here are education facts. According to the National Assessment of Education Progress, Idaho ranked behind four states, ahead of 21 states and not significantly different than 26 states/jurisdictions. Both fourth- and eighth-graders are above the national average in reading, math and science. According to the Idaho State Department of Education, during the 2019 academic year, IRI reading scores, the essential building block of education, increased between 2% and 6% in each of first, second and third grades.
Mr. Cornforth states that the recent $1,400 stimulus check came from Democrats. On Oct. 6, then President Trump tweeted Senate and House leadership that he would immediately sign a “stand-alone” bill solely designed for a $1,200 check. On Oct. 21, the Senate voted on a $500 billion stimulus bill that was defeated by Democrats on a party-line vote. President Trump later suggested $2,000 to sweeten the deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There were extensive negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Speaker Pelosi, who would not allow the bill to come forward because President Trump might get credit for it. The fact is President Trump and Republicans supported a bill to provide stimulus checks in October. The fact is that Americans, who really needed that money, did not get it for another five months because of Democratic politics.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Democrats allocated 9% to defeating the COVID virus. The balance went to pork for liberal programs like the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, bailouts for liberal states and support for union pensions. It keeps unemployment benefits high enough that many recipients have no incentive to return to work. It provides 15 weeks paid leave for federal and postal workers for COVID-related reasons. It will pay 92% of San Francisco’s budget deficit. The bill passed out of the Senate on a straight party vote 50-49.
As much as I enjoy the metaphor of good bricks and bad bricks, the letter is loaded with emotionally inflamed unsubstantiated assertions intended to ridicule and divide. It is disappointing to see left-wing Washington, D.C., politics being played by Idaho Democrats.
There is one thing that Mr. Cornforth and I agree: Idaho can prosper. But we disagree on what it takes to make that happen. Mr. Cornforth, chairman of the Idaho Democratic Party, believes that big government and more spending make people prosperous. History shows that a small, efficient government with minimal regulation allows the free market to flourish. It is free market, not big government, that creates a climate for successful business. It is an economic climate promoting existing business, encouraging new business and attracting business relocation that provides good jobs and prosperous communities.
Mr. Cornforth’s grandpa saw the consequences of good bricks and bad bricks. Both provide new and beautiful buildings. One survives the test of time, the other does not. Free-market capitalism has survived the test of time, socialism has not.
Steve Miller is vice-chairman of the Republican Party for Legislative District 26 (Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties) and a former member of the Idaho House of Representatives.
Old, tired, non-compelling arguments. It's time people in Idaho wake up.
The Dem/Libs have done so well in so many other states--CA, IL, NY, WA --and you'd give them a chance to ruin Idaho? No way---red is right for Idaho.
Have to agree with you hill climber.
Cowboy labor , in Idaho, is working sun-up to sun-down, for wages you hope are fair, but are generally inadequate, with no idea what your making (But don`t ask!), to be replaced by some one more needy, who will work for anything.
