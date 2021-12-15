Bring salmon back to the River of No Return
Imagine a river running red. Tens of thousands of sockeye salmon paint the water as they return home after two years traversing the Pacific Ocean and a 900-mile upstream journey to spawn in the high mountain lakes where they were born.
Less than 200 years ago, the red river was an annual sight in the Sawtooth Basin of Central Idaho and across the Pacific Northwest. Despite many Indigenous societies’ reliance on salmon as a primary food, salmon populations were stable for over 10,000 years. The enduring abundance of salmon reflected an understanding of sustainable management practiced by the Indigenous communities who relied on the fish for physical, cultural and spiritual nourishment.
In the mid 1800s, new practices engendered by a foreign worldview threatened the lifeways of both Indigenous people and salmon. Settler-colonizers began exploiting their way across the West, yet they were blind to the evidence of thousands of years of stewardship by Indigenous peoples. Instead, the colonial worldview framed rivers and salmon as “natural resources,’’ rationalizing commodification. With the proliferation of settler-colonizers, salmon populations declined from over-harvest and new land practices such as mining, logging, and cattle grazing. In the last 90 years, declines have escalated following construction of hydropower dams, irrigation diversions, and climate change.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes petitioned to protect Snake River sockeye salmon under the Endangered Species Act 30 years ago last month. The first salmon species to be listed as endangered, they have since been joined by 27 other populations of Pacific Coast salmon. While the tribes have suffered catastrophic losses of traditional lands and foods, they remain resilient leaders in a fight to protect the rivers and salmon.
Government agencies have spent billions on salmon recovery, such as artificial breeding programs in hatcheries and trucking fish around dams. These efforts have temporarily buffered population numbers but have failed to support recovery of wild fish, which possess critical genetic diversity that contributes to resiliency in a changing world.
The Nez Perce, whose lifeways have revolved around salmon for thousands of years, remain longstanding advocates for wild salmon recovery. For the past two decades, the Nez Perce, often in collaboration with environmental groups, have repeatedly sued government agencies, including the Army Corps of Engineers, Bonneville Power Administration, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries. The courts repeatedly found that NOAA’s Biological Opinions failed to comply with the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, and/or the Endangered Species Act. Environmental Impact Statements and Biological Opinions produced by NOAA failed, until recently, to offer dam removal as an alternative for salmon recovery despite overwhelming scientific evidence that breaching is the best option for recovery.
This year, several tribes, sport fishing organizations, and Idaho Republican Congressman Mike Simpson formed an unexpected partnership to push for the removal of four hydropower dams on the Snake River to ease passage of salmon. Unfortunately, this coalition was unable to secure support in President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last month. Despite this setback, another promising partnership has formed. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray are developing a proposal to remove the four Snake River dams with a plan to replace the energy and transportation benefits provided by the dams. They have promised to collaborate with tribes and other communities across the region to provide actionable recommendations by next summer.
For the past three decades, sockeye salmon returns to the River of No Return have numbered from zero to 1,600. This year, 48 Sockeye swam to the Sawtooth Basin. Today, the river never runs red. But, despite the odds, wild salmon persist. Dam removal is our last best chance to restore part of the river to its free-flowing state and prevent the extinction of multiple salmon populations. In working toward this goal, we create opportunities to re-envision ourselves as effective stewards of the natural world. To ensure success, we may look to the example of the First Peoples whose heritage favors sustainability over profit and whose practices model a way forward such that future generations might see the rivers run red again.
Mattie Griswold is a graduate researcher studying sustainable food systems at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana.
