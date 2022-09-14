Pearl-clutching was at an all-time high in Boise last week as newly appointed Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon whipped far-right Idahoans into a moral panic over the Boise Pride Festival’s subsequently canceled drag show for kids.

In a misunderstanding of drag so egregious it would be funny were it not for the underlying insinuations, Moon claimed the show exemplified “the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers.”

Many, many experts and journalists have explained far better than I can how and why drag is not inherently sexual. Even the Encyclopedia Britannica classifies it not as a sexual proclivity, but as performance art.

