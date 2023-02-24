When I worked as a prosecutor handling domestic violence cases, I was often asked the same question: “Why does she stay with him?” The answers are as simple as they are complex. Imagine being hit or verbally assaulted on a first date. If that were the case, there would be no second date and the phenomenon of “domestic violence,” which in its broadest terms “the physical and/or emotional abuse perpetrated by one intimate partner against another,” would not exist. But domestic violence is much more sinuous, and it is something that develops and happens overtime. It creeps in as relationships take root. When things are exciting and chemistry between two is abundant, “mistakes” and “character flaws” are discounted and red flags overlooked. It is easy to dismiss the new controlling behavior that has crept in, the jealous quips, the put-downs that are happening with greater frequency when there are so many good things in this relationship. The pros far outweigh the cons.
As time passes and bonds deepen, cracks slowly begin to surface but they are dismissed and ignored, especially if you grew up in a home without healthy role models or where abuse was part of the landscape. You don’t realize it or maybe you do but your partner subtly begins to exercise power and control over you. Maybe it is something like “I love you so much. You don’t need to spend time with your friends. I will miss you. I need you. Don’t go.” And so, you don’t go. Or you start going less. It isn’t worth the hassle and fight that will ensue. This becomes the pattern and without realizing it, the growing isolation and undermining has taken hold on your relationship. The dependency has increased. You believe the words and actions of one who loves you so much. Surely your partner has your best interests at heart. You are loved and needed. Your friends notice you are a shell of your old self. You do not want to hear it from them. More shame. More disappointment. It is easier to withdraw.
With this slow drowning isolation and exertion of controlling behavior comes a new layer of emotional abuse. The insults. The demeaning comments. The blame. The arguments must be your fault. You were the one who was late, who forgot to get something at the store, who flirted a little too much at the party with someone else. Or did you? “I thought I was just being friendly but now I see I was acting suggestively. I must have done something to provoke this, or he wouldn’t be so angry. I deserve this. It is my fault. I am scared.” The self-doubt and dependency grow stronger as you grow emotionally weaker. The juxtaposition is set.
It is treachery, isn’t it? Instead of verbal insults and attacks by your intimate partner causing repulsion, it causes second guessing and retreat into the arms of the one abusing and intimidating. The one you have grown to love and depend on. But now when there is an argument, over nothing really, this time accompanying the hurtful words is a push or a shove. And now the verbal threats too. But afterward, everything is OK. There is much remorse. He is truly sorry and loving and it will never happen again. The honeymoon phase in the cycle of violence has begun. All is right in a world that has gotten smaller and more isolated.
Then the cycle starts again. Tension, the incident, making up and calm before another storm brews. This time it is a punch. Thrown down. Choked. Threats. “I will kill you if you...” Pick the verb: leave, betray me, flirt, call the police, take the kids, tell anyone. It is everything and nothing. The balance of power has shifted. Now it is about the exercise of power, control and violence upon an intimate partner that is more prevalent than love and kindness. When did it all shift? It is a blur. And strangely, no matter how hard you are hit, it is the verbal abuse and threats that cause the most pain.
It is what is commonly referred to as the “cycle of violence.” Ultimately, the calm will lead to another, more volatile storm. By this time, maybe you have children together, share a home, are financially dependent. Your lives are entwined. Maybe you have never had someone love or need you like this before. Deep down you are embarrassed, ashamed, and, most significantly, feeling trapped. How will you get out? How will you pay the bills? Where will you go? What about the kids? What about the pets? What about parent-teacher conferences? What if your partner is someone well thought of in town, a professional? Who will believe you? What will happen to the business we depend on? The employees? And what if not a citizen, will he or we all be deported?
Stress and fear take hold. Fear of rage you never thought was possible. Fear of retaliation. Fear of all the unknown scenarios. Do we have to go to court? What happens if he goes to jail and then gets out? Surely, he will remember how I testified against him. Can I testify against the father of my children? This isn’t a stranger. This is the person I built a life with. And this is just one side of him. He is a good person. He had an abusive childhood. He is a good provider. He really is. Didn’t I do something to provoke this? How do I stay safe? Keep my children safe? Where will we go? What will we do? I want out but I can’t leave. The time isn’t right. Things will get better, right?
In closing, I again refer to the oft asked question: “Why does she stay with him?” For all the reasons above and a million more. The question that matters is “How does she safely leave?” Domestic violence is confusing, complicated and overwhelming for the abused. And deadly. Every situation is unique, but the patterns are often similar. How do we stop the cycle of violence? How do we help someone end this relationship and get out safely? How do we minimize trauma going forward with all the “unknowns”? How do we continue support when a person goes back to their abuser because often, they will go back. How do we offer that support but refrain from judgment? How do we leave judgement for the courts?
The questions posed in this opinion are based on male/female relational domestic violence for simplicity of writing and because it is still the most reported. However, domestic violence occurs in every kind of intimate relationship and across all socio-economic levels. It has no boundaries. If you suspect someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call 911, call the Advocates, call your local shelter hotline. Ask for help. While there may be many reasons and explanations, there is no excuse for domestic violence.
Tracy Kanowsky spent her career prosecuting domestic violence and elder abuse cases for the County of Santa Barbara. The views expressed in this piece are solely her own and are based on her professional experience handling these cases. She lives in Ketchum.
