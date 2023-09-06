As September marks the beginning of National Preparedness Month, it is a great time to remind communities in Idaho what emergency preparedness means and what steps every household can take to ensure they are ready for a disaster or emergency. To do that, it is important to recognize common risks in Idaho, identify national initiatives directing preparedness and discuss what whole community preparedness is and how you can participate in preparedness activities.

According to Risk Factor, within the next 30 years, there are 119,546 properties in Idaho (21% of all properties in the state) that have over a 26% chance of flooding, and 612,805 properties (58%) at risk of being affected by wildfires in the same timeframe.

While fire and floods may pose the greatest risks, a look at the Idaho Office of Emergency Management indicates that Idaho is not limited to just these natural disasters. Recognizing all the risks posed to the communities in the Gem State is important to implementing the proper preparedness activities and mitigating risk. National support is crucial to ensuring these steps are taken.

