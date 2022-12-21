A year ago, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky posted a Christmas photo on Twitter. In it, Mr. Massie, his wife and five children pose in front of their ornament-bedecked tree. Each person is wearing a big grin and holding an assault weapon. “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo,” Mr. Massie wrote on Twitter.

The photo was posted on Dec. 4, just four days after a mass shooting at a school in Oxford, Michigan, that left four students dead and seven other people injured.

The grotesque timing led many Democrats and several Republicans to criticize Mr. Massie for sharing the photo. Others lauded it, and nearly 80,000 people liked his tweet. “That’s my kind of Christmas card!” wrote Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who then posted a photo of her four sons brandishing similar weapons.

