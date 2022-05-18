Smelling cleaning chemicals, hearing loud noises of children crying, seeing bright colors, I was disoriented. As a 5-year-old being new at Hailey Elementary School, it was supposed to be a special first experience, right? Well, not for me. I did not understand any of it. “Maria. Maria!” That was the only word that I understood out of all of what she had told me. The other words I had never heard in my life.
Coming from a family where we only speak in Spanish, it was difficult once I went to school. My whole life I had never heard a word in English. The only words that I heard were “wah wah wah” like in Looney Tunes. Or when my dad talked with different words like “hi, hello, hey” to the people in the store, but that was rare. Instead, we would always go with a person that would speak in Spanish, but I never paid any attention to it, as I was only a child.
But now it was different. At school, I was alone, without my dad there to help me, so I just sat in silence. A girl named Lexie tried talking to me, but she barely knew any Spanish. She tried and tried. Finally, she managed to say, “Te llamas Maria?” and I said yes by nodding my head. She then told the teacher that I was Maria.
After being in class for what felt like forever, another teacher came in and said she wanted to talk to me. Her name was Mrs. Piña, and she was a short woman with dark tight curly brown hair. She took me to the hallway with another girl that I had not seen at the time. She spoke to us, “Niñas, yo soy la maestra Piña, y las voy a llevar conmigo a otro salón para ayudarlas.” Telling us her name and that she was the teacher who was going to help us. I felt for the first time that I could breathe. I had a teacher who I could talk to in my language without having to be left out.
For the next few months, two other girls who like me could not speak English yet practiced daily together. The first couple of words were easy to understand like, “Hello” or “hi” was hola. “Good morning” was buenos días. Some of the hard ones were, “bathroom” or “restroom.” Esos significaban baño, but I would tell the teacher “baño” and the teacher would understand and nod her head. That lasted for a while until I learned how to say “restroom.” As time passed, I started to understand more and more words. By the end of the kindergarten year, I knew how to talk, read, and write in English. As years passed in elementary, I went to the ESL (English as a Second Language) class to take my tests, which showed how I was doing with my English. By the end of elementary, I was passing.
Now in high school, my bilingual voice shines through. Knowing English, I have more open doors with opportunities. The time has come to go to college and get a job. I’m proud to say that I am bilingual, that it was worth the waiting and learning how to speak English. I can help others that are in my shoes feeling the same when you think you do not belong in a place because of your tongue. Not all angels have their wings and halos like Mrs. Piña. She was there to help and made me feel like I belonged.
Maria Guadalupe Reyes is a senior at Wood River High School. “Alone in my monolingual tongue” shared first place in the 2022 “That Time I Knew I Belonged” essay contest presented by The Alliance of Idaho and Sun Valley Museum of Art.
