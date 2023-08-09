The American justice system, once hailed as a beacon of fairness and equality, is facing a reckoning as a growing divide becomes very evident. Recent developments, including the alleged corruption within the Biden family and the indictment of former President Donald Trump, sheds light on what appears to be a two-tiered approach to justice.

Just this week, former President Donald Trump was indicted once again, for what is perceived as politically motivated charges intending to derail his candidacy for president. The sheer number of cases being brought against Donald Trump by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, while he is Biden’s leading opponent for president, raises eyebrows about the integrity of our justice system. Of course, the fake news media has trained their spotlights on Donald Trump, focusing all of their energy on the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, the press and Democrat leadership has given a pass to Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, excusing away the damning revelations that have recently come to light. Testimony this week by Hunter Biden’s former business associate suggests Hunter used his father, during his tenure as Vice President, as political influence in his business dealings. And we’ve all seen the video of Joe Biden admitting, in his own words, that he strong-armed a foreign government to fire the prosecutor that was investigating Hunter Biden and his company. And just last week, Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal with the government was derailed by a judge who, rightly, saw through the deceptive tactics to hide a statement of immunity to other federal crimes in the terms of the agreement. Yet the media is silent on the Biden family.

Load comments