Dear Valued Pass holders, Guests, and Sun Valley Community,
It’s a beautiful sight to see the snow on Bald Mountain, and this winter is
projected to bless Sun Valley with plenty
of snow. All of us at Sun Valley Resort are looking forward to a safe and enjoyable winter season, and seeing all of you on the mountain to commemorate and celebrate our No. 1 ranking in Ski Magazine’s Reader Survey.
The Resort team has spent the last several months amending our winter operating plan to incorporate new protocol that follow the guidance of the CDC, the state of Idaho, South Central Public Health District, the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) and local jurisdictions to ensure a healthy and safe 20/21 Winter Season at Sun Valley Resort. As previously shared, some things will feel very familiar but other things will look different. As we get closer to projected opening, I wanted to provide an update to ensure all pass holders, guests and community members are prepared to hit the slopes with us during these unpreceded times.
Maintain a Healthy & Safe Environment
The health and safety of our employees, guests, and community continues to be our top priority and guiding principal for operations this winter season. Our commitment to maintain a healthy and safe environment is one of shared responsibility, and we appreciate our pass holders, guests, and community in the adherence to these guidelines. The requirement of face coverings and physical distancing of employees and guests in public spaces will continue throughout the winter season.
Opening Weekend
Sun Valley Resort has a tradition of opening River Run on Thanksgiving Day followed by Warm Springs and Dollar Mountain on Dec. 12, and we do hope that Mother Nature continues to bless us with colder weather and snowfall for us to uphold that tradition this year. While we all cannot wait to get on the slopes, we want to make sure we have enough terrain open for skiers and riders to physically distance and stay safe. As we get closer to our projected opening day, we will keep our pass holders, community and guests informed if there are any changes to that date.
Mountain Capacity & Lift Tickets
As previously noted, we will not require pass holders to make a reservation to ski or ride this season. The best way to purchase daily lift tickets will be in advance on our website starting Monday, Nov. 23. Assuming Mother Nature cooperates, we anticipate lift tickets to be available for purchase on most days. This season, in particular, we ask that you plan ahead to secure your spot on the hill by checking lift ticket availability on our website before you arrive to the mountain. This will be particularly important during the early season and holidays.
Out of an abundance of caution, lift tickets will not be available for Opening Day through the weekend, Nov. 26-29. We look forward to welcoming day ticket guests on or around Nov. 30 and throughout the rest of the season.
Lift & Gondola Loading
Maintaining physical distancing on our chairlifts and River Run Express Gondola will be of keen focus for us this season. We will be following the “Arrive Together, Ride Together” guidance when it comes to loading the lifts, advising guests to ride lifts and the gondola with members of their party. Otherwise we will load single riders on the double chairlifts, and two people on the triple chairs and quads. River Run Express Gondola will be loaded with individual parties, single riders, or two riders that will sit on opposite sides. We will accommodate any rider that would like to ride any lift alone.
Mountain Lodges
Our on-mountain lodges will continue to offer skiers and riders a warm place to fuel up, relax or meet friends and family for a much-needed break. Following local guidelines, we’ll be limiting capacity and prioritizing in-lodge seating for guests planning to dine. Roundhouse and Averell’s will be by reservation-only, and all other on-mountain lodges will be on a first come, first serve basis.
We ask that all skiers and riders arrive at the base areas and head straight to the lift, as there will be no bag storage in the base area lodges. If you would like to bring your bag to the mountain, we will offer bag check at the base areas of River Run, Warm Springs and Dollar.
Know Before You Go
With this ever-changing environment, this season perhaps more than most we cannot recommend enough that all pass holders and guests please “Know Before You Go” and take a minute to familiarize yourself with the new protocols before you visit us. Please check our website, social media channels, email communications, and our new Sun Valley app to get the most up-to-date information for this upcoming 20/21 winter season.
Tim Silva is the president and general manager of Sun Valley Resort.
To protect the citizens of the WRV Sun Valley must not open. This will greatly reduce the influx of potentially infected visitors and thus reduce the spread potential. The company, it's employees and vendors must put the health of the valley above financial gain.
