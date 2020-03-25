Communities across the country and the globe are facing the profound and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus.
It has hit home for us in Blaine County. As you may know, the community spread of COVID-19 has reached several of our St. Luke’s Wood River caregivers. Some have tested positive and a larger number have self-quarantined due to possible exposure.
Last week, it became necessary to temporarily suspend non-emergent services at St. Luke’s Wood River; this decision has prompted many to ask whether St. Luke’s Wood River will be there for care.
The answer is an unqualified yes. Our team is 100 percent focused on providing the best care possible, which is why, during this unprecedented time, our local caregivers must focus resources where they are needed the most.
Our Emergency Department is open, a COVID-19 drive-through screening and sample collection tent is available for patients exhibiting symptoms and a walk-in clinic adjacent to the medical center is open daily for urgent-care needs, and St. Luke’s Health System continues to serve the Wood River Valley by sending staff, physicians and supplies, as well as lending expertise and accepting transferred patients.
As we move forward in the coming weeks, we will continue to make decisions in the best interests of our neighbors and our community to ensure we are able to provide the high-quality care you have come to rely on. Our new normal may be shifting daily, but what will never change is our commitment to you.
The people of the Wood River Valley have an incredible legacy of supporting one another. Rest assured that St. Luke’s and our caregivers are here for you, your family and this community. As we navigate these uncharted times together, I want to thank you for the trust you place in us, and for the opportunity to care for you and your families.
As this situation evolves, we will be reaching out to share more. Please also visit our website, www.slhs.org, for up-to-date information.
I want to acknowledge our staff who are dealing with COVID-19 as patients or are quarantined. To our physicians, nurses, clinical staff, housekeepers, first responders and all other caregivers on the front lines: Thank you for your incredible commitment to the care of the community. Please know that your community supports you.
To our Wood River neighbors and community partners: We are awed by your strength, support and grace, grateful for the care and concern you have shown for our community and uplifted by your resilience.
We are in this together.
Folks still can't get tested and are turned away.
Thanks Chris, as you know actions speak louder than words. Its reassuring that a system exists, but the more basic unit is a patient their physician...are you attentive to that? Blaine County has unique needs and increasing casualties including providers that can only be addressed if you engage with the community and frontlines directly.
