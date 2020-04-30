Dear BCSD Colleagues,
The COVID-19 pandemic brings stark memories, at least for those of us old enough to remember, of other episodes of national trauma: the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy; the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
We recall the fear and uncertainty brought on by those events as well as the trusted adults who provided us the comfort and assurance we needed to face our fears and move on. Among the most important of those trusted adults were our teachers and other school staff. Today we are in the midst of another crisis. Our world has been turned upside down by a microscopic virus and our students look to us and the other significant adults in their lives for that same comfort, assurance and inspiration to meet whatever challenges the future may hold.
In these uncertain times, we are so proud of you, the BCSD family. We watch with pride as you take on this new challenge with dedication and ingenuity. Your ability to adjust, improvise and keep your focus on the welfare of our students is an inspiration to them and to this community. You have:
• Fed students thousands upon thousands of lunches and breakfasts
• Disinfected every inch of our buildings multiple times over
• Cleaned and packaged and repaired hundreds and hundreds of Chromebooks
• Called students time and time again to provide emotional support
• Distributed Chromebooks to families while keeping the community safe
• Relentlessly pursued a multitude of ways to connect families to the Internet for distance learning
• Developed learning schedules and Google Hangouts that help establish routine in student lives
• Developed and executed thousands of online lessons with the first one you ever developed being just weeks ago
• Connected parents with desperately needed resources
• Grieved with students and families at the loss of many of school springtime rites of passage
• And most of all, you have expressed your care and concern for your students, your colleagues and your community.
There are no words to adequately express our gratitude. We honor and applaud you for all that you do and have done for our students during this Educator Appreciation Week. Thank you for being there for our students, each other and our community.
With deep gratitude,
R. Keith Roark, Chairman of the Board of Trustees
GwenCarol Holmes, Superintendent
