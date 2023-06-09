You’d think the Earth shook recently when the three states of California, Arizona and Nevada announced they’d reached a deal with the federal government about how to manage the drought-stricken Colorado River. It felt like a replay of President George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” speech.

Because within 24 hours, a more jaundiced—and realistic—picture emerged.

For starters, the Colorado River has not been saved. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told a U.S. Senate subcommittee last year that 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water per year had to be permanently conserved in the river to protect the Colorado River system.

