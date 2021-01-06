For many Americans, it was easy saying goodbye to 2020, the year we loved to hate. Unprecedented wildfires raged through Australia, killing millions of animals. The death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while being arrested sparked protests and riots from coast to coast. And the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the deaths of nearly 350,000 U.S. residents and turned life upside-down for tens of millions of others.
Yet, as I reflect on 2020, I see lessons to be learned, I see knowledge to be gained and I see positive paths forward. For me, after all, it seemed there had to be meaningful lessons somewhere in the fabric of the year, given one bizarre fact: As the threat of COVID-19 escalated, cancer, quite likely, saved my life. And, for that alone, for merely being alive in 2021, I am grateful.
I started 2020 in chemotherapy for multiple myeloma—a cancer of the plasma cells in the blood that attacks the body’s bones and organs—in preparation for a life-saving procedure to rebuild my bone marrow, where plasma cells are produced. I have battled the disease for four years. After four months of injections, ingesting toxic pills and mega-doses of steroids, I stepped away from work in late February to go to Seattle for a blood stem-cell transplant. In the complex procedure, a machine collects healthy stem cells from your blood, which are preserved and then reintroduced into the bloodstream after “strong chemotherapy” is administered to kill cancer cells that survived the first round of chemical treatments. The strong chemotherapy also kills all of your bone marrow—and, with it, your immune system. The healthy stem cells injected into the body then become the foundation to rebuild new bone marrow that is hopefully cancer-free. The procedure is not a cure but can help put a patient in remission for years.
Not long after I arrived in Seattle last winter, the city became the focus of the budding COVID-19 pandemic. The virus had broken out in a suburban long-term care facility. Stores quickly ran out of Purell, toilet paper and sanitizing wipes. The other cancer patients in the dorm where I was staying started to look nervous in the elevator. In the beginning of the push to wear masks, I rushed in and out the Whole Foods supermarket near where I was staying and imagined those microscopic, spiked coronavirus cells floating through the air of every aisle.
In preparing for the transplant, doctors at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance ordered dozens of tests to ensure I was in a state of health strong enough to survive the procedure. In one of the tests—an echocardiogram of my heart—doctors discovered that I had a large aneurysm in my upper aorta. They determined that the genetic flaw (my father had the exact same thing) posed a grave, immediate risk of a potentially fatal rupture and needed to be repaired—without delay.
Meanwhile, a follow-up CT scan to produce a more detailed reading of the aneurysm indicated that I had developed numerous blood clots—pulmonary embolisms—in my lungs. The clots, a known side effect of one of the chemotherapy drugs I had taken, bring a serious threat of stroke. I was promptly admitted to the University of Washington Medical Center and treated with heavy-duty blood thinners. A week later, I was admitted to the hospital a second time for the stem-cell collection procedure.
Amid all of this, with the coronavirus pandemic widening, the cancer clinic decided to postpone all stem-cell and bone-marrow transplants that were not considered immediately necessary to save the patient’s life. Patients with highly compromised immune systems would be especially vulnerable to the virus. So, my transplant procedure was postponed indefinitely. Still, open-heart surgery was scheduled and I was tested for COVID-19.
On April 1, surgeons at the University of Washington hospital performed an all-day open-heart surgery to cut out a sizable section of my upper aorta and replace it with a Dacron graft, essentially a tube made of polyester. Later, in the ICU, an excess of fluid was found to be draining from the surgery site and doctors determined that I was in serious danger, and might not even survive a trip back to the surgical center. In the end, I was returned to the operating room and surgeons opened and spread my rib cage and cut my sternum a second time to evaluate my condition. They found a leaking vein. My chest was left open for hours for monitoring.
I woke up in the ICU after two days and spent eight more days recovering in the hospital, without visitors, because of the COVID-19 threat. I then spent two more weeks in Seattle for follow-up appointments, returned home to Idaho and endured a difficult, slow recovery. I was in self-imposed quarantine, as my doctors provided reminders that a case of COVID-19 could be fatal for someone like me.
In June, I returned to Seattle for the stem-cell transplant and went through more tests for three weeks, the administration of the strong chemotherapy and, just days later, the reintroduction of millions of my own stem cells. However, my body suffered from the additional chemotherapy, and as all of my hair was falling out, I got an acute infection in my digestive tract and was hospitalized again. A dangerous strain of the bacteria e. Coli had taken advantage of my compromised immune system. I was in the hospital for 10 more days and then recovered for another two weeks in Seattle, before being discharged in August to return to the Wood River Valley.
I am now in remission from the multiple myeloma and taking maintenance chemotherapy to keep the cancer from returning. Side effects from the transplant and medications range from severe muscle and bone pain to permanent, numbing nerve damage in my hands, legs and feet. I can’t do some of the things I used to do but am hoping to ski at some point this season. My immune system will be rebuilding and compromised until next summer, so forays into public are kept to a minimum. I have returned to working again—from home—as a journalist for the Idaho Mountain Express.
So, what did 2020 teach me? Well, it taught me, first and foremost, that even in the face of a longer-term health concern, something else can take your life away in minutes. (Yet, the discovery of that “something else” likely saved my life.) It taught me that our country has an almost endless parade of health-care professionals who put their skills to the test and their hearts on their sleeves every day. It taught me that science—and knowledge—are critical to the success of our society. It taught me to appreciate the warmth of the sun, the glow of the aspen trees outside my condominium, the crunch of snow under my feet when I hike, and to be humble in the shadow of our valley’s majestic mountains. It taught me to love more, to be patient and to be cognizant of and thankful for simple acts of kindness, of which there are so many but still too few. It taught me that wearing a mask, or two—if it might save your life—isn’t really that bad. It taught me to confront my sadness and trauma, and even if it doesn’t always work, to put forth hope. There are bad days. There are bad months, and even bad years. But there is always hope.
Journalist Greg Foley has lived in the Wood River Valley since 2002. He has worked as a writer and editor for the Idaho Mountain Express for 19 years. A GoFundMe account for Foley can be viewed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/pahjqn-greg039s-battle-against-cancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In