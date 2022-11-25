Editor’s note: This column originally ran in the Express on March 15, 2013. Skiing legend Warren Miller died in 2018 at the age of 93.

When was the last time you skied on a Monday or Tuesday or both? You really owe it to yourself because the work that is waiting for you can wait another couple of days. Why not?

I know I led a very irresponsible youth, and it’s easy to blame it on whatever I want to blame it on. After spending four years in the service during World War II, I saved most of my Navy pay so all I needed was a place to cook meals and sleep out of the rain and snow, and my health.

