U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is the cautionary tale about how America’s democracy has gone off the rails. It has nothing to do with her policies and everything to do with out-of-control rhetoric and money.
Pelosi represents California’s 12th District, which includes San Francisco. As of Tuesday, constituents had elected her 34 times; by the time you read this, it will more than likely be 35. She won the most recent nonpartisan primary by 71%.
So why does this 82-year-old grandmother elicit so much hate? Why was it her name that rioters called out as they rampaged through the Capitol on Jan. 6? Why would someone break into her home looking to kidnap and hurt her, bludgeoning her husband Paul in the process?
In 2010, on the day the House passed the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, thanks to Pelosi’s efforts as Speaker, Republicans launched a “Fire Pelosi” fundraising campaign marked with pictures of her in flames. It raised $1 million more than its original $400,000 goal.
Former communications director of the Republican National Committee Doug Heye was involved in that campaign. In an essay last week, he pushed colleagues and Republican leadership to be more cautious about their use of vitriolic language.
That train had already left the station.
“As a Republican, I know the original sin begins with us. Republicans—not all, to be sure, but enough—vilified Barack Obama’s most personal attributes. His religion was questioned. Racist cartoons were common. So were jokes about Obama’s African heritage,” Heye wrote in an essay published in The Washington Post. “Rebukes came, but they weren’t loud or frequent enough.”
Personalized attacks have raised money, a corrupting enough influence in modern politics. But the consequences of personal attacks have moved beyond money. Threats of physical violence now include poll workers, school board members and librarians.
Real violence that produces physical harm was not rejected but was treated like a punchline by Republicans and conservative pundits following the attack on Paul Pelosi.
The FBI and other government agencies issued a memo last week that warned of an increased likelihood of violence from domestic extremists in the 90 days after the election. This assessment of America’s politics was in a recent report obtained by The Washington Post.
The attack on Paul Pelosi was not the act of a random burglar in a wealthy neighborhood. The perpetrator has said so. Nancy Pelosi has been the victim of outrageous vilification for more than a decade.
Hate speech results in hate violence.
Democracy depends on reasonable people agreeing to disagree—with civility. Violence, verbal or otherwise, should stop now.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
