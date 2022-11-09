U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is the cautionary tale about how America’s democracy has gone off the rails. It has nothing to do with her policies and everything to do with out-of-control rhetoric and money.

Pelosi represents California’s 12th District, which includes San Francisco. As of Tuesday, constituents had elected her 34 times; by the time you read this, it will more than likely be 35. She won the most recent nonpartisan primary by 71%.

So why does this 82-year-old grandmother elicit so much hate? Why was it her name that rioters called out as they rampaged through the Capitol on Jan. 6? Why would someone break into her home looking to kidnap and hurt her, bludgeoning her husband Paul in the process?

