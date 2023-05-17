Sometimes it’s necessary to state the obvious.
Mountain resort towns without visitors are like logging towns without trees or mining towns without ore.
Mining and timber towns are built on the work of miners and loggers. Without miners and loggers, ore isn’t extracted, and trees aren’t cut or milled.
In mountain resort towns, if hotels, ski mountains, bars, restaurants and retail stores don’t have workers, visitors don’t come because no one is there to serve them. There is no economy.
Without workers, mining, timber and mountain resort towns are ghost towns where rusty hinges creak on the doors of empty windblown buildings.
Cities larger than mountain resort towns grow because their economies are diversified.
Historically, farm and ranch towns in the West added railroads that enabled the manufacturing of everything from heavy equipment to potato and computer chips. Small towns became big cities as companies grew up around a city’s original enterprise.
One-room schoolhouses became high schools and universities as companies needed better skilled and educated workers.
The Ketchum City Council forgot its city’s economic history last week during a discussion about its new 51-unit Bluebird apartment project that is under construction. Its four members seemed to agree that the city should give preference to tenants employed by public entities like the Blaine County School District and local governments.
This opinion ignores the fact that the city’s entire economy is built on the work of tourism workers, not government workers. If the opinion becomes policy, it will be a disaster.
The council would have been better off doing nothing than going down a road in which it allows government employees to jump the housing line and leaves tourism workers in the cold.
The Bluebird project is the second high-density project built on city-owned land. It was controversial, and the council’s ill-timed discussion last week will relight the embers of that controversy.
The council should revisit the city’s own budget. In 2022, the city brought in $4.6 million in property taxes and $4.3 million in local-option sales taxes.
LOT taxes are collected on all sales of retail items, lodging, liquor and building materials. Local businesses collect the tax.
Without it, Ketchum city government would be a shadow of itself. It wouldn’t have enough money to pave roads, remove snow or fight fires.
The question, “Which came first, businesses or government workers?” isn’t a chicken-and-egg question. Businesses came first.
The city’s own difficulties in recruiting and retaining workers may be blinding the council to the fact that the housing shortage is not confined to government workers. It may be leading the city council to regard workers in tourist-related businesses as competitors for housing instead of what they really are—the critical rods and pistons in the local economy’s engine.
The city billed the Bluebird as “workforce” housing, open to all workers who meet income qualifications. It didn’t say that government workers would be preferred.
The city should not break faith with the businesses, residents and workers who supported the Bluebird project.
It should acknowledge that tourism is the town’s only industry, that local government is healthy only if tourism healthy—and act accordingly.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In