A court victory spurred by Gen Z and Gen Alpha plaintiffs may stop Montana from ignoring the effects of fossil fuels on the world’s climate. It’s a win that should become a trend.
Evidence in the case known as Held v. Montana made it clear that the youngest generations of Americans have good reason to be upset about being forced to live with the poisonous fumes that their elders have been pumping unrestrained into the Earth’s atmosphere for too long.
They got help from Montana’s Constitution that guarantees an inalienable right to a “clean and healthful environment.”
It bolsters that right with the statement, “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.”
It also directs the Legislature to provide “adequate remedies for the protection of the environment life support system from degradation.”
The state Legislature decided to ignore the constitution when it passed a law that prohibits state regulators from considering the effects of greenhouse gases from energy developments on the climate within the state or beyond, according to court records.
Sixteen youths whose ages are between 5 and 22 sued the state to overturn the law. They were represented by the nonprofit legal foundation Our Children’s Trust.
The district court ruled that state lawmakers were wrong to ignore the constitution.
If upheld on appeal, the ruling would force the state to consider the effects of greenhouse gases on the environment and human health.
Experts testified during court hearings that fossil fuels contribute to climate change and have damaging economic, physiological and psychological effects on young people that can last throughout their lives.
A spokesman for the state called the ruling “absurd.” The state’s attorneys may not like the ruling, but the scientific findings listed in the judge’s decision are going to be difficult to refute.
The state’s decision to offer up only a day’s worth of counterarguments illustrated how overwhelming the evidence for climate change has become.
Glacier National Park in Montana is a prime example of climate change. It once had 150 glaciers within its borders. Just 25 remain, and they are shrinking fast.
The court’s ruling was bookended by climate-driven disasters. A few days before the judge issued the ruling, a devastating wildfire leveled the Hawaiian town of Lahaina and killed at least 114 people. Up to 1,000 are still missing.
A few days after the ruling, Hurricane Hilary headed for Southern California and dropped a year’s worth of rain. It was the first such storm to hit the state since 1939.
If the Montana ruling is upheld on appeal, the state won’t be able to shrug off its contributions to worsening climate change.
The Idaho Constitution doesn’t give the state’s citizens the same protection. It should.
If the law won’t protect the environment, who will? The law must follow the science, not the cranky notions of legislators.
Other states should follow Montana’s lead and help young people to avoid experiencing the death of the planet on which they live.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
