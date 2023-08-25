A court victory spurred by Gen Z and Gen Alpha plaintiffs may stop Montana from ignoring the effects of fossil fuels on the world’s climate. It’s a win that should become a trend.

Evidence in the case known as Held v. Montana made it clear that the youngest generations of Americans have good reason to be upset about being forced to live with the poisonous fumes that their elders have been pumping unrestrained into the Earth’s atmosphere for too long.

They got help from Montana’s Constitution that guarantees an inalienable right to a “clean and healthful environment.”

