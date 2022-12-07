The crickets are singing and they are the loudest chorus in Idaho in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s weekend proclamation in which he said that the U.S. Constitution should be thrown out because of his entirely baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election that he lost.

Not a single federal officeholder from Idaho has pushed back since Trump leveled the claim on his personal social media platform over the weekend.

What are senior Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher waiting for? Why the silence?

