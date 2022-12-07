The crickets are singing and they are the loudest chorus in Idaho in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s weekend proclamation in which he said that the U.S. Constitution should be thrown out because of his entirely baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election that he lost.
Not a single federal officeholder from Idaho has pushed back since Trump leveled the claim on his personal social media platform over the weekend.
What are senior Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, Rep. Mike Simpson and Rep. Russ Fulcher waiting for? Why the silence?
All were re-elected in November. Every time they have taken office they have held up their right hands and repeated the oath: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
Well, senators? How about it, congressmen? Where is your defense of the U.S. Constitution? Where is your allegiance to your sworn oath?
Their silence raises uncomfortable and potentially dangerous questions. Do Idaho’s senators and congressmen really support authoritarianism? Would they prefer a despot to a democratically elected president?
Sens. Crapo and Risch voted to acquit Trump when he faced impeachment.
Representatives Simpson and Fulcher voted against the House’s articles of impeachment that charged Trump with the “incitement of insurrection” following the takeover of the capitol on January 6, 2021.
There can be no “both sides” arguments on the question of despotism or the Constitution. Trump’s disdain for it cannot be allowed to stand.
Idaho’s elected officials must oppose threats to the U.S. Constitution—loudly and repeatedly. Otherwise, they should be regarded as frauds and enemies of a democracy-loving people, and they should step down.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
