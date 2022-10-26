In April, threats by a Missouri legislator to have librarians criminally penalized for approving the purchase of an early reader book titled “I Need a New Butt” seemed the dismissible rant of the language police. In November, book banning has metastasized into a force that threatens the very essence of a free society.

Jamestown, Michigan, population less than 10,000, could lose its public library unless voters approve funding proposals on the November ballot. The issue landed there after proposed library funding for the next 10 years, routinely passed twice since 2002, was defeated in August.

Votes against funding came from those angry that the library board refused to pull five books with LGBTQ themes from the shelves. Ban the books and the library gets its money. The library board’s president called it “reverse ransom.”

