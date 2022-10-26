In April, threats by a Missouri legislator to have librarians criminally penalized for approving the purchase of an early reader book titled “I Need a New Butt” seemed the dismissible rant of the language police. In November, book banning has metastasized into a force that threatens the very essence of a free society.
Jamestown, Michigan, population less than 10,000, could lose its public library unless voters approve funding proposals on the November ballot. The issue landed there after proposed library funding for the next 10 years, routinely passed twice since 2002, was defeated in August.
Votes against funding came from those angry that the library board refused to pull five books with LGBTQ themes from the shelves. Ban the books and the library gets its money. The library board’s president called it “reverse ransom.”
Efforts to ban books from public libraries and schools have been gaining strength since the issue first gained notoriety in 2021.
A Jamestown group that calls itself the Jamestown Conservatives is one of at least 50 involved in local and state efforts to ban books, according to free-speech advocacy group PEN America.
The group counted more than 1,648 books in 5,049 schools in 32 states that have been banned. More than half, 61% have primary characters of color or address race and 41% focus on gender issues, CBS News reported.
According to PEN America’s Jonathan Friedman, book banning is not the only result of this movement. Citizens have filed criminal complaints that prompted police officers to confront librarians. The chilling effect is obvious.
Tactics like book banning and harassing librarians are not about parents’ rights or protecting children. These are political tactics aimed at controlling people by limiting the most essential of all human freedoms, freedom of thought.
Do not be surprised when the kind of agitation that has roiled small town Jamestown shows up at a library board or school board meeting near you. It is promoted by organized groups like Moms for Liberty and MassResistance.
The latter is classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. The former claims to be a grassroots parents’ organization but has ties with and funding from a number of Republican elected officials, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, and political action committees, according to a report by Media Matters.
Jamestown is a lesson in real time that voting matters, If its citizens who oppose book banning fail to turn out and win the day, the small town will lose more than five books. It will lose its library.
The expanding number of groups advocating book banning amounts to a wakeup call far beyond Jamestown, Michigan. Especially in these partisan times, whether the world we live in includes freedom of thought is on the November ballot.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
