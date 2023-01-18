It would be nice to think Republicans in Congress understand what the debt ceiling is as they threaten not to raise it. They don’t, or they would stop wasting everyone’s time and agree to simply eliminate it once and for all.

The debt ceiling as an aggregate number was passed during World War I to allow the federal government to fund the war without requiring Congress to vote each time the government sought to borrow money. The debt ceiling was not turned into a political cudgel until the 1990s.

During Democratic presidencies, Republican majorities in the House of Representatives have more and more frequently threatened not to meet the obligations of the U.S. Treasury by raising the debt ceiling.

