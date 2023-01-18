It would be nice to think Republicans in Congress understand what the debt ceiling is as they threaten not to raise it. They don’t, or they would stop wasting everyone’s time and agree to simply eliminate it once and for all.
The debt ceiling as an aggregate number was passed during World War I to allow the federal government to fund the war without requiring Congress to vote each time the government sought to borrow money. The debt ceiling was not turned into a political cudgel until the 1990s.
During Democratic presidencies, Republican majorities in the House of Representatives have more and more frequently threatened not to meet the obligations of the U.S. Treasury by raising the debt ceiling.
The talking point that has reared its ugly head again is that the U.S. government is just like a household. Well, not unless the breadwinner is one of those people worth more than a hundred billion dollars. Actually, not then either.
The United States, like any nation, controls its spending, i.e. fiscal policy, and the supply of money circulating at any time, i.e. monetary policy. Both things are related to how wealthy and economically prosperous that nation is, usually measured by gross domestic product, or GDP. Households have neither monetary power nor a Treasury.
This all seems way too complicated for the extremists now controlling the Republican Party. They stand in front of microphones and beat their chests about how they will refuse to raise the debt ceiling so that President Joe Biden and the Democrats will be forced to quit wasting money.
What these representatives don’t understand, or don’t care to understand, is that one thing, the debt ceiling, has nothing to do with the other, current federal spending.
Whether and how federal budgets should be balanced are topics for another day. Playing with the debt ceiling will only create a crisis for every American today.
The current federal debt consists of 31.41 trillion promises to pay in U.S. dollars. The Treasury issues those promises at a low interest rate because the reliable trusted U.S. dollar, backed by a strong economy and stable government, is a good investment. Americans hold lots of the promises.
The debt ceiling places a limit on the ability to pay back money already spent. In fact, a tiny piece of the federal debt is owed on pre-1917 obligations.
If there is an analogy to a household, what the Republicans want to do is like forcing someone to pay $500 a month on a $700 a month car loan he took out and has been faithfully paying off for the past two years. That person, now in default, wouldn’t get another loan anytime soon.
Threatening to block a higher debt ceiling can only damage the full faith and credit of the U.S. and hurt ordinary citizens.
In 2011, a delay in passing the necessary legislation lowered the U.S. credit rating for the first time in history, increased the cost to taxpayers of interest payments and tanked the stock market.
Campaigning on a result like that isn’t a winning argument. Putting the country through this charade isn’t either, Congress should just eliminate the debt ceiling and get on with it.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In