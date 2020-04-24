Since the COVID-19 pandemic marched into the Wood River Valley, Express Publishing has been in a full court press providing all the information this community needs.
Although staff is working remotely in accordance with current stay at home orders, the Mountain Express has not shut its doors, but that cannot last forever without the support of this community through advertising, subscriptions, and donations.
Local newspapers are essential for communities to remain connected, engaged, and stronger, especially in hard times. We think the residents of this special valley agree.
We are asking for your help.
If you value local news and information about this valley’s businesses, schools, residents and visitors, please go online to www.mtexpress.com to subscribe or to make a donation, or contact the Mountain Express to place advertising.
We need your support to continue distributing print editions to local newsstands and deliver it to subscribers. Our website, mtexpress.com, will also continue daily updates and the weekly E-edition for subscribers.
Stay safe. Stay positive. Together, we will get through this.
-The Board of Directors, Express Publishing, Inc.
Loose the far left liberal agenda and more people may advertise or donate.
You’re a private, for profit business.
Figure it out.
Shameless.
