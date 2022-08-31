The upcoming three-day weekend will honor American workers and remind the nation that it would be nowhere without their daily toil.
This shouldn’t be a fact easily forgotten, but the thin air of the West’s mountain resorts seems to erase it in the minds of many who take Labor Day for granted and dismiss the importance of workers.
Working people created the towns in the Sun Valley area. Without them, there would be no resort, no ski mountain, no Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue or Carey.
Ketchum’s Wagon Days Parade and Bellevue’s Labor Day celebration commemorate the history of local workers.
The centerpiece of the Ketchum parade is the Big Hitch, the enormous wagons that carried supplies to mines in the region and returned carrying galena ore from which silver and lead were smelted.
Miners disappeared after the silver bust of the late 1880s, but sheepherders remained to trail millions of sheep that provided mutton and wool for soldiers in WWI. Then, workers employed by the Union Pacific Railroad built and staffed the Sun Valley Lodge, the first destination ski resort in the nation. The numbers of visitors seeking ski runs eventually eclipsed the numbers of sheep.
Then, as now, nothing would happen without workers. No skiing, no dining out, no biking, no music, no nothing. Sun Valley devotees would be left parched, unfed and idly bored without the daily efforts of local workers.
It’s ironic that the Labor Day holiday requires most local workers to be on the job. The irony, however, gives everyone the opportunity to give working people the great respect they deserve for enriching life in these mountains.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
