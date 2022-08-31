The upcoming three-day weekend will honor American workers and remind the nation that it would be nowhere without their daily toil.

This shouldn’t be a fact easily forgotten, but the thin air of the West’s mountain resorts seems to erase it in the minds of many who take Labor Day for granted and dismiss the importance of workers.

Working people created the towns in the Sun Valley area. Without them, there would be no resort, no ski mountain, no Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue or Carey.

Load comments