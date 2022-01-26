Games come down to win or lose. Outcomes depends on a clock, a score or, sometimes, judges. Referees enforce fair play. In a democracy, the outcomes of elections depend on votes. Now, Republicans want to allow hand-picked referees to say who wins or loses.
For the past year, Republicans have been working every level of government to make those changes. Their justification is that election fraud was egregious in the 2020 presidential contest.
Let’s be clear, again. There was no fraud, no cheating, no Chinese ballots dropped into the mail or dead people voting for Democrat Joe Biden or Republican votes dumped into ditches.
After votes are cast, they must be counted. That counting is usually done by carefully calibrated machines. Humans who take oaths to be professional and neutral make sure the tabulations are fair and accurate.
In 2020, a pandemic meant some election rules were changed to make it easier to vote. Not easier to cheat, not less fair, just safer and simpler while keeping voting secure.
Having no proof that voters or counters had cheated, in 2021, Republicans pointed to claims of cheating as evidence that cheating happened. They allowed those allegations to impede the peaceful certification of the presidential election. Tell a lie often enough and it becomes the truth for many.
Republicans have used the lie of voter fraud to justify restricting access to voting by 34 laws in 19 states last year. More than 400 changes have been proposed in state legislatures.
Additional egregious changes will give Republican legislatures the power to overturn election results and take the counting process out of the hands of objective election officials and put it into the hands of legislatures or hand-picked authorities.
It will change the game of democracy itself if someone, official or not, can simply claim voter fraud because they don’t like the result and results can be changed regardless of vote totals.
Democratic President Joe Biden has been under fire recently for failing to make voting rights his top priority, choosing instead to focus on getting billions for road repairs and green energy. Maybe he deserves it.
Voter suppression has always hurt minorities who backed his 2020 victory while infrastructure spending has historically flowed into more affluent communities. Biden, however, has always backed voting rights. The same was once true of Republicans.
In all recent votes involving access to the vote or protecting the counting process, Republicans have been silent or supportive of election fraud lies.
Protecting the integrity of the counting process is the most important issue on the docket. Making sure everyone has access to voting is a close second.
Democracy itself seems to be teetering as Republicans fail to support the voting and peaceful transitions of power that are its bedrock. Such failure should be penalized by the ultimate referees —the voters.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
