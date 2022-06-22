The pandemic-driven boom in activity and population levels in mountain resort towns has generated push-back thinking that could lead local leaders to gut marketing budgets.
This would be a big mistake.
When the pandemic began in 2020, the tourist-based economy in the Sun Valley area crashed. Bald Mountain closed early. Many businesses shut down while others survived on a trickle of revenue. Residents lost their jobs. The area’s prospects looked bleak.
Then, word got around that second-home owners were coming in to escape the pandemic elsewhere. New tenants filled up short-term units and kept renewing their stays.
Trailhead parking areas overflowed with cars. Hikers jammed trails. Skiers jammed the mountain. Vehicle traffic hit levels that locals had never seen before. Real estate sales skyrocketed.
It’s no mystery why the area boomed. The pandemic effectively closed other major travel destinations, including Hawaii, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean. Domestic destinations were the only choice. Remote work options allowed urban workers to decamp to the mountains.
Fast forward to this spring. International travel is rebounding and travelers are jamming too-few flights for more far-flung places.
While local business is steady, the numbers show that the boom has lost steam. Whether it’s on the road to bust is an open question.
As investment advisors say, “Past performance is no guarantee of future results.” To roll back marketing based on the past two years would be foolish. A May report by resort data experts DestiMetrics found that while higher lodging rates are keeping revenue up, bookings for May through October are down 20.6% compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
When the pot boils, cooks turn down the heat, but they don’t turn it off. A hot dish served cold is unappealing and reheating it will take too long to keep diners happy and well fed.
