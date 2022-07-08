Imagine Idaho without public lands.
Imagine the viewpoint at 8,700-foot Galena Summit with a sign that reads, “Private Property, No Trespassing.”
Imagine that the sight of the Sawtooth Mountains as their jagged edges cut the sky is limited only to people who can pay.
Imagine that roads that lead to the snow-fed lakes named Alturas, Stanley, Pettit and Redfish are blocked off because they have been sold to private owners who want to keep their cold waters for themselves.
Think of the headwaters of the Salmon River running through an estate’s backyard and the river’s banks becoming playgrounds only for the super-wealthy or well-connected.
To Idahoans who value the state’s public land legacy, this is a nightmare scenario and until recently was only a remote possibility.
Yet state leaders are flirting with the nightmare. Every step by state legislators who wrap themselves in states-rights grievances and every decision by a U.S. Supreme Court that seems to be elevating states’ power and minimizing federal power, make the nightmare more likely to become reality.
Idahoans have a mistaken belief that public lands protect themselves because they are wild and undeveloped. We believe that public lands are our birthright. We understand that they belong to everyone, but we possess them by proximity.
Idahoans have overlooked the fact that the state Constitution demands that officials manage state lands to generate the most money. It calls for selling timber, leasing the lands or selling them.
When the State Land Board realized that it could raise more money selling real estate than timber, it cranked up sales. Now nothing is sacred.
Last month, the board obliterated the idea that any piece of state property is safe from the auction block when it announced that Cougar Island, 14 pristine acres surrounded by the crystal waters of Payette Lake, would be sold.
Idaho Department of Lands officials called the island an “underperforming asset” because it generated just $32,400 in revenue last year. They estimate it will sell for more than $4.8 million and so it went up for grabs.
Elected officials in Valley County, where the lake is located, and in the resort city of McCall, which sits on the south side of the lake, have objected. To save it, they would have to buy it.
If the wholesale selloff of the very lands that make Idaho Idaho is to stop, Idahoans must change the state Constitution and make elected officials understand that they want state and federal lands protected.
Otherwise, the precious legacy of public lands will be lost.
Instead of the inspiration of rushing waters, encounters with wildlife and being wrapped in blankets of stars, future Idahoans could be left with only stocks and bonds to replace the priceless.
FINALLY! A well written, factual IME op-ed with a good purpose with which I can agree. You are right on the money on this one. This problem that Idaho Republicans are creating for our state is a big one. Perhaps Cougar Island can lead the charge in a necessary policy debate to protect MORE of our state wilderness gems, and not sell them off to literally the highest bidder. Fascinating that Idaho has a record surplus budget this year and proceeds from sales like Cougar Island are designated ONLY to be used for budget items such as public school improvements. We have the money for our schools. We don't need to sell off our precious resources for more money.
Who are these people behind such a rape and pillage of our wilderness lands? Maybe that should be your next article, IME. Good job on this one.
