One of the last advertising-free zones in life could now become a place for brand advertising.

No one expects to find an ad on an election ballot, but that’s exactly what Idaho voters found on theirs in November.

Described as an advisory question, the ballot item asked if voters approved or disapproved of actions the Republican-owned Legislature took in a fall special session in which it increased education funding by $410 million, awarded $500 million in tax rebates, cut taxes and enacted a flat tax of 5.8%. A tag-along provision generated the puzzling advisory question.

