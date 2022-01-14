A homeowner’s roof leaked for years. It was a game of patch and leak, leak and patch, until the financial picture improved and enough money piled up to repair the entire roof.
Then, the homeowner decided to fix one-third of the leaky roof, give away the remaining money and hope that more money would pile up to fix the rest at some future date.
This seems crazy. Why wouldn’t the homeowner fix the entire roof? Why would the money that could fix all of it be given away? Why would the homeowner want to face more years of leaks that would damage the house and its contents?
Yet, this is exactly what Idaho Gov. Brad Little proposed for Idaho’s failing bridges in his State of the State speech this week.
There was a lot to like in Little’s budget proposals. Idaho’s $1.6 billion surplus gave him a lot of room to move. One of the best ideas was his call for ongoing funding for full-day kindergarten instead of the half day the state already pays for.
Idaho’s refusal to pay for full-day kindergarten has divided its kids into haves and have-nots. The have-nots are in school districts without sufficient local funds to extend kindergarten to full days. Research shows that they enter elementary school with less proficiency in reading and writing than the full-day kids.
There’s no question that legislators should get behind full-day kindergarten.
Little also called for $45 million to increase teacher pay across the board, a $31 million refill for an education rainy day account, $10.6 million to help cover rising costs of health insurance for school districts, more programs that allow students to earn college credits in high school and additional school safety measures.
These are all great steps for Idaho.
But back to that roof and the state’s backlog of aging bridges.
While Little called for putting $200 million a year into improving roads, he proposed only $200 million of one-time funds to fix a third of its bridges. Fixing just one of every three bridges would be fine if that’s all the money the state could afford. But it’s not.
Within a day of Little’s speech, the Legislature’s Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee rushed to endorse Little’s call for $251 million in permanent income tax cuts plus $350 million in tax rebates.
A state budget analyst said that the governor’s budget hedged against uncertainty. However, ongoing years of reduced taxes are clearly no hedge. Further, the cuts come on top of the $169 million tax cut and $220 million tax rebate last year that the governor’s office had hailed as the “single largest tax cut in state history.”
For decades, Idaho has pleaded poverty when it came to education and transportation funding. Yet it now may be sentencing itself needlessly to the same future.
So, why won’t the state’s highest elected officials fix those bridges now that they have the money? Why won’t they fix the infrastructure that will support future prosperity in the fastest growing state in the union?
Of course. It’s an election year. Nothing like more whopping tax cuts to grease the wheels of democracy for incumbents even if they leave the state with a leaky roof.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Why does the governor crow so much about the budget surplus? Because he’s a Republican!
Why does he refuse to provide things that his constituents need like bridges, roads, even better schools? Would that be too “liberal”?
Exactly!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In