Denial is a powerful emotion. It has infected U.S. lawmakers who deny that the nation has any problem with high-powered weapons in the hands of troubled people.

Denial is making American innocents sitting ducks for the next person who buys killing machines and massacres kids like the 19 who died along with two teachers last week in a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Denial by lawmakers that assault weapons like the AR-15 and the high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the killings is a problem that’s keeping parents awake at night.

Despite Idaho’s reputation as a red state concerned about protecting gun rights, parents are parents, no matter where they live. They worry about their kids.

Texas is a red state, too, and that didn’t stop tragedy from literally walking through the door of Robb Elementary School. This week, Uvalde parents are burying their children whose bodies were shattered by rounds fired by a young, twisted soul.

The gunfire was deafening. The screams of parents shredded a waiting calm when they found out that their child had died in the doomed classroom.

The sobbing of families and congregations who memorialize those children and commit their bodies to the ground is the anthem that will echo in Uvalde for generations, as it echoes in other communities that have been victims of mass shootings.

Yet, it is quiet in Idaho. Too quiet.

The old adage is that if people are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem.

The day after the Uvalde massacre, The New York Times published a story about their asking all 50 U.S. senators whether they would support strengthening background checks on gun buyers. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo dodged the question while calling the massacre a horrific tragedy. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch gave no answer at all.

Two days after the massacre, PBS News Hour asked every senator this: What action, if any, do you think should be taken on guns following the school shooting in Texas?

This time, neither senator responded at all.

Risch’s website still contains this statement on Second Amendment gun rights: “Like our Founding Fathers, I oppose any abridgement of the right to keep and bear arms.”

The U.S. Senate is where gun laws go to die. The National Rifle Association gave Crapo an A+ and Risch an A for their support of gun “rights.”

Even deep in their political foxholes, those grades should be no comfort for Crapo and Risch, no reason for their silence.

These are not stupid men. They know that no one goes hunting with an AR-15. They know that guns are not all the same. Yet, they continue to champion doing nothing and stand in the way of commonsense laws that would put obstacles in the way of those who would purchase weapons with the intent to do harm.

How long, senators, can you turn away from the carnage? How much longer must Idaho parents worry about what their kids might face some day?

How much more blood must American children shed before you protect them?

“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.

