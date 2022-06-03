Denial is a powerful emotion. It has infected U.S. lawmakers who deny that the nation has any problem with high-powered weapons in the hands of troubled people.
Denial is making American innocents sitting ducks for the next person who buys killing machines and massacres kids like the 19 who died along with two teachers last week in a school in Uvalde, Texas.
Denial by lawmakers that assault weapons like the AR-15 and the high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the killings is a problem that’s keeping parents awake at night.
Despite Idaho’s reputation as a red state concerned about protecting gun rights, parents are parents, no matter where they live. They worry about their kids.
Texas is a red state, too, and that didn’t stop tragedy from literally walking through the door of Robb Elementary School. This week, Uvalde parents are burying their children whose bodies were shattered by rounds fired by a young, twisted soul.
The gunfire was deafening. The screams of parents shredded a waiting calm when they found out that their child had died in the doomed classroom.
The sobbing of families and congregations who memorialize those children and commit their bodies to the ground is the anthem that will echo in Uvalde for generations, as it echoes in other communities that have been victims of mass shootings.
Yet, it is quiet in Idaho. Too quiet.
The old adage is that if people are not part of the solution, they are part of the problem.
The day after the Uvalde massacre, The New York Times published a story about their asking all 50 U.S. senators whether they would support strengthening background checks on gun buyers. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo dodged the question while calling the massacre a horrific tragedy. Idaho Sen. Jim Risch gave no answer at all.
Two days after the massacre, PBS News Hour asked every senator this: What action, if any, do you think should be taken on guns following the school shooting in Texas?
This time, neither senator responded at all.
Risch’s website still contains this statement on Second Amendment gun rights: “Like our Founding Fathers, I oppose any abridgement of the right to keep and bear arms.”
The U.S. Senate is where gun laws go to die. The National Rifle Association gave Crapo an A+ and Risch an A for their support of gun “rights.”
Even deep in their political foxholes, those grades should be no comfort for Crapo and Risch, no reason for their silence.
These are not stupid men. They know that no one goes hunting with an AR-15. They know that guns are not all the same. Yet, they continue to champion doing nothing and stand in the way of commonsense laws that would put obstacles in the way of those who would purchase weapons with the intent to do harm.
How long, senators, can you turn away from the carnage? How much longer must Idaho parents worry about what their kids might face some day?
How much more blood must American children shed before you protect them?
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Right-wing Second Amendment dweebs like C'monsenescence (sic) and @Rightforthevalley (wrong) like to publicly fondle each other with their insipid comments. It might feel good to these two myopic little idiots but it doesn't change the fact that too many people are dying from gun violence in this country.
We are now at the point where it's the GOP legislators who are at the heart of the problem. The Second Amendment fundamentalists in the US Senate and the Idaho statehouse have turned their chambers into red light districts, and our so-called "public servants" have become reptilian denizens who are skillfully trading the lives of the constituents who elected them for money.
Yes, Mike Simpson is a cowardly prostitute and the NRA is his pimp, with Brad Little and his despicable, self-righteous and hypocritical acolytes right there in bed with him, plying their trade. It's an orgy that has been raging for far too long and it must stop.
Despite what dribbles out of the rabid little mouths of our heartless, brain-damaged local fundamentalist cretins like @Rightforthevlley and @C'monsenescence (sic), the laws will slowly change. They have to. The lives of far too many children are at stake, along with the memories of countless men, women and children who have been murdered over these many years..
And the evidence continues to mount:
washingtonpost.com/health/2022/06/03/why-so-many-mass-shooters-young-angry-men/
In a May 26 article (see link below) in The Guardian newspaper, a father whose daughter was murdered in a school shooting (at Dunblane, UK, in 1996), addresses the issue:
"Too many cling to the Second amendment of the constitution and how it supposedly confers the right of everybody to own guns, an interpretation that many find questionable. Notwithstanding its precise interpretation, the founding fathers would surely be horrified that their 18th-century words are being used to justify arming teenagers with 21st-century weapons that have turned their own schools into battlegrounds and allow a teenager to treat himself to an 18th birthday present of guns, which he then uses to kill young children. ...
The figures are shocking. Deaths due to gun violence total more than 17,000 so far this year alone [in the US] , thousands of them homicides (just four gun homicides have been reported in Great Britain in 2022. In 2020, 999 children under 11 were killed or injured in shootings in the US. Gun violence remains one of the major causes of death, indeed the leading one among the under-20s."
theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/26/british-laws-dunblane-gun-control-texas-school-massacre
Name call all you want. It’s not right wing to defend the constitution, it’s something that all government officials swore to do regardless of their political beliefs. Until the constitution is changed, they are responsible to do so.
Andrew, the laws will slowly change, back to the original intent of the constitution. There’s a reason why whenever there is a threat agains the 2nd amendment gun sales go through the roof. The American people want them, regardless of what you accuse them of. They/we are the boss, not the media or the elite class. The American people don’t believe the media anymore so all the noise is just in an echo chamber. You feel like you are making progress but none is made. Good luck to you, we will move on to the real problem and a real solution.
Blah blah blah. IME and the dems are a one trick pony. All they care about is making money off this issue of guns and the tragedy of school shootings. There is NO discussion about the complex problem in our country regarding the REASONS for these kinds of shooting and out of control crime in the cities. It's like going to the doc for leg pain and his/her only answer is, "cut it off." "But doc, it doesn't hurt all the time." Time to find a new doc.
In other words, you anti-gun fanatics are not worth the conversation. Time to move on to people who are serious about solving these problems. You lefties could care less about protecting the safety of children at school. Your elected leaders just blocked school safety legislation. Why?! The answer? All they want to do is line their pockets with anti-gun campaign money. They want these horrific disasters to continue. That's why they keep promoting illegal border crossings and supporting the drug cartels with their policies and Defunding The Police. Crime pays. Them!
The anti-gun push is about power and control. When people are afraid, they are more easily controlled. Law abiding citizens with guns are more difficult to control. They are not afraid. They are ready to engage criminals and corruption and take responsibility for the safety of themselves and their loved ones. Guns and the 2nd Amendment are NOT about hunting. The 2nd is about "...the security of a free State." Biden wants you to believe that guns are only about hunting and home protection. That is a lie, as usual! The dems think that if they keep repeating this lie over and over, eventually we will be brainwashed into believing it. But this is Idaho. If you don't like it, go move to Chicago where they have some of the strictest gun laws on the books. I'm sure you'll feel safe there. Because that's working out splendidly for those folks.
The rest of us will try to get our politicians talking about mental health, prisons, prescriptions, drugs, alcohol, school security, child abuse, bullying, the justice system, sentencing guidelines, lockdowns and the real complexity of this issue.
GARBAGE !!!! You people like mass murder it's suits you agenda of chaos. You wouldn't know a free state if it bit you in the a**.
The senators are right to ignore the insane obsession by the media with guns. They know the guns are not the problem and have no reason to defend something that can defend itself. There’s a constitution that protects the peoples right to have them, 99.99+% of them have never been and will never be used illegally. The Gun argument is just a distraction from finding a real solution that will save lives. They did the same thing with COVID. Lock down, Vax, mask and distance all of society instead of focusing on protecting the less than 1% it’s life threatening to. Restrict guns for the 99.99+% of law abiding gun owners instead of focusing on the few monsters that shouldn’t be walking around in a free society regardless of their access to guns. The people making these arguments are not serious people and are not serious about solving the real problem. We’ve tried to reason with them for too long. They are not interested in reason and they can’t get the guns thanks to the foresight in the constitution so it’s time to just ignore them like the senators did. They are not serious and do not deserve your time.
Rightyouare, Rightforthevalley.
#PROLIFEMY@SS
"They are not serious and do not deserve your time." neither do you.
Not interested in your time funk. Keep running your mouth and getting nowhere. It only helps us.
Using the number pulled from deep in your arse, 0.01% of 400,000,000 known guns in circulation is a significant threat
Use whatever number you want the percentage is still minuscule and those who pose the threat should be the focus here. Why you think criminals and psychopaths want to kill people but will obey Gun laws is beyond reason.
I don’t, but weapons of war are no longer available, being able to fire hundreds of rounds within a few minutes won’t be possible
