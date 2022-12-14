When earlier crises have occurred in the Wood River Valley, be they fire or flood, public agencies gave residents daily and weekly status briefings.
Since a life-or-death housing crisis popped up in late October, residents have gotten only bits and pieces of information about its cause. The dearth of information is a breeding ground for rumor, speculation and distrust.
The Ketchum mayor and City Council declared then that the housing shortage threatened to leave some 60 families, some with children, outdoors and exposed to the elements.
The council immediately approved spending $250,000 to rent hotel rooms and to acquire other unspecified temporary housing. Last week, a month later, the council increased the amount and unanimously approved the purchase of six temporary housing units that eventually will be located on a city-owned lot on Lewis Street. The new total price tag is $274,500.
The mayor and council were rightly concerned about the dangers of freezing temperatures on workers living outdoors. Their Band-Aid response was compassionate and necessary, but it won’t fix the problem.
The families who were homeless reportedly were new immigrants from South America who were misled and recruited by local businesses.
City officials haven’t identified the businesses. Councilman Jim Slanetz said the city should reach out to them and enlist them in solving the problem.
In October, the city housing director said that the city didn’t have time to do so with cold weather approaching. With every passing day and every dollar spent, obtaining that information and providing it to the public becomes more important.
Recruiting unsuspecting vulnerable workers to jobs that can’t pay enough to cover the high cost of local housing is a new low in inhumanity. Nothing can justify leaving people to fend for themselves in freezing temperatures.
Ketchum needs to gather and give the public detailed information on the scope of the problem that got dumped in its lap and find out exactly which businesses—or at least business sectors—are benefitting from the exploitation of workers and the city’s intervention.
Otherwise, the city will shred the public trust that is crucial in the struggle to devise local solutions for the housing shortage.
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
Isn’t finding out the facts behind this your job? Isn’t that what a newspaper is for? There has been almost no reporting on this by you. Who have you spoken with? The silence from BCSO is deafening. The sole source for any information on this has been the Hunger Coalition. IME, get off your tukas and start doing what a newspaper is supposed to be doing—-informing the public and holding power to truth.
