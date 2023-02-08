When a white balloon the size of three buses floated across the U.S. last week, it became a symbol of the depth of distrust between Americans and their leaders.
President Joe Biden told the nation that the balloon was a Chinese spy balloon.
The Chinese government said it was a weather balloon gone astray.
On Biden’s order, the U.S. military reportedly evaluated the safest way to deal with it and shot it down just as it exited the Atlantic seaboard. Military officials retrieved its pieces and parts.
Every armchair “expert” in the country weighed in on what the balloon was doing at its 60,000-foot elevation, what Americans should think about it, and how to down it.
The only thing everyone agreed on was that a Chinese balloon should not be allowed to float across America. On every other detail, disagreement raged.
Republicans seized the opportunity to attack the Biden Administration for not shooting it down sooner, ground-level damage be damned. Others opined that the U.S. should have taken out the balloon somewhere off the coast of Alaska.
Knees jerked wildly, but here’s the problem.
If Americans don’t trust the president, the military and intelligence agencies to deal with and be straight about a visible national threat, whom will we trust? If these officials are not on America’s team, who is?
Republicans have made it clear, Congress after Congress, that they don’t trust Democrats to do anything right. Democrats too often behave as though Republicans are entirely stupid.
National politicians have set the tone and the sea of disdain has washed into capitols in every state. Idaho legislators have introduced bills this session that are rooted in distrust of doctors, parents, educators, business leaders and the very voters who elected them to office. The list is likely to grow because the session has just started to ramp up.
A House committee has green-lighted a bill that would criminalize doctors who provide gender treatments or puberty blockers for anyone under the age of 18.
No scientific or parental trust here.
It took votes of House Democrats to get a bill approved that would provide scholarships for students who study for jobs in industries that need workers. Business leaders supported the bill, but most House Republicans opposed it.
Trust in business leaders is shaky.
Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, has introduced a bill that could starve public schools and direct millions of tax dollars away from them and to private and religious schools.
No trust here in public schools and no trust in Constitutional provisions that keep politics and religion off the same payroll.
A Senate committee allowed introduction of a resolution that asks Idahoans to deny themselves the ability to put voter initiatives on the ballot with a constitutional amendment that would make initiatives impossible.
No trust in the electorate here.
If people are not to trust the president of the United States when a threat to the national defense appears overhead, if we are not to trust doctors, trained educators, business leaders and voters, who is left?
Skepticism, questioning and healthy debate are essential. But trust must be present somewhere in the political equation.
President Biden was spot on in his State of the Union speech this week when he said, “Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere.”
“Our View” represents the opinion of the newspaper editorial board, which is made up of members of its board of directors. Remarks may be directed to editorialboard@mtexpress.com.
